Home » Investing Articles » These 2 UK shares produce powerful passive income!

These 2 UK shares produce powerful passive income!

While many FTSE 100 companies pay generous passive income to their shareholders, these two stocks offer huge dividend yields.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Earlier today, I was studying a table of FTSE 100 shares paying the highest passive income. Two of these were tobacco stocks, which my wife won’t allow us to own. Of the remaining eight shares, we own six in our value/dividend/income portfolio.

FTSE 100 stocks for passive income

All 10 of these high-yielding shares offer cash yields above 8% a year. Of the four stocks paying the highest passive income, we own three (two of which I discuss below).

Of course, shares are much riskier than cash deposits, plus table-topping savings accounts pay 5%+ yearly interest before tax. But I aim to invest in undervalued shares to generate higher income from dividends, plus long-term capital gains.

Dividend share #1: Phoenix Group Holdings

Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE: PHNX) shares offer the highest passive income among FTSE 100 stocks. This financial firm buys and runs off unwanted pension and insurance funds. My wife and I bought Phoenix shares for 544.4p each in August.

By managing these financial assets more efficiently, Phoenix generates healthy earnings to pass on in dividends. But falling financial markets have depressed its share price to bargain-basement levels.

With the shares close to their 52-week lows, the dividend yield has soared to 11.7% a year. Yet Phoenix has enough spare capital on its balance sheet to meet dividends for at least the next two years.

Today, Phoenix shares trade at 442.9p, valuing the group at £4.4bn. If I were a mega-billionaire, I would gladly buy this business outright. Sure, I’d expect a rocky ride as markets oscillate, but I’d also expect to make an outrageous fortune from this trade.

Summary for Phoenix Group Holdings
Share price442.9p
52-week low438.9p
52-week high647p
One-year change*-19.4%*
Five-year change*-25.1%*
*These figures exclude Phoenix’s hefty cash dividends.

Income stock #2: M&G

Shares in asset manager M&G (LSE: MNG) offer the second-highest passive income among FTSE 100 stocks. My wife and I bought this stock at 199.6p in August.

As with Phoenix, M&G’s valuation been beaten down lately, driven lower by weakening financial markets. But like Phoenix’s, I expect M&G’s share price to rise from the ashes as markets rebound.

Thanks to stronger earnings, M&G recently boosted its interim dividend by 4.8% to 6.5p, from 6.2p a year earlier. And it’s for this steadily rising passive income that my wife and I bought this high-yielding stock.

At the current share price of 194p, M&G is valued at under £4.6bn. Also, recent share-price weakness has boosted its dividend yield to 10.3% a year, the FTSE 100’s second-highest. I’d gladly buy more M&G shares today, if had the cash to spare.

Finally, the future of both of these financial firms is heavily dependent on asset prices. If markets go into meltdown again — as they did in 2022 — then share prices could fall even further. However, I’d be a big buyer at much lower price levels!

Summary for M&G
Share price194p
52-week low168.35p
52-week high229.9p
One-year change*+7.9%
Change since October 2019 flotation*-11.8%
*Excluding dividends

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in M&G and Phoenix Group Holdings shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&G. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

These beaten-down FTSE 100 stocks could get my money in 2024

| Alan Oscroft

As this year moves towards its close, I reckon I see more good value FTSE 100 stocks than I remember…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price ever reach £5?

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price has never been as high as 500p. But given enough time, it must surely get there…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

I’ll be buying these dirt cheap UK shares in any 2024 stock market crash

| Alan Oscroft

Will there be a stock market crash next year? I don't think so. But if there is, I've already decided…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Yielding 3.3%, this dividend share is extremely enticing

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she likes the look of this dividend share for her holdings as she looks to boost…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Down 24% in 3 months, Hargreaves Lansdown shares look a steal to me

| Cliff D'Arcy

Hargreaves Lansdown shares have plunged by almost a quarter since hitting 927p in July. But their cash yield of nearly…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Here’s why this growth stock could be a great long-term buy!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer takes a closer look at this growth stock and explains why it could be a shrewd addition to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could now be a smart moment to buy bank shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Do this week's trading updates from leading UK banks help shed some light on whether bank shares are as cheap…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 ultra-high-yield FTSE 100 stocks to consider for a SIPP

| Charlie Carman

Searching for high-yield dividend stocks to fund a successful retirement? Here are two FTSE 100 shares investors might consider buying.

Read more »