Home » Investing Articles » Have Rolls-Royce shares peaked?

Have Rolls-Royce shares peaked?

After a strong run in the first nine months of the year, Rolls-Royce shares are now pulling back. Have they peaked? Edward Sheldon provides his take.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR.) shares have had a great run this year. Year to date, they’re up about 100%.

However, after rising above 230p in mid-September, the share price has pulled back a bit lately. This begs the question – has it peaked?

Major turnaround

There’s no doubt that Rolls-Royce – which was hammered during the pandemic – has turned things around recently.

Thanks to its transformation programme (and the recovery in the civil aviation market), it reported an underlying operating profit of £673m for the first half of 2023. That was more than five times the figure reported a year earlier.

It also upgraded its full-year profit forecast to £1.2bn-£1.4bn, from previous guidance of £800m-£1bn. The market had been expecting £934m.

High valuation

Yet looking at the Rolls-Royce share price today, I do wonder if it has run as far as it can in the short/medium term.

One reason I think it may have is that the company’s valuation is now quite high.

With analysts expecting earnings per share (EPS) of 9.15p for 2023, the forward-looking P/E ratio is currently about 22. That’s way above the market average, indicating that the stock is expensive.

Now, Rolls-Royce could come out and smash EPS forecasts when it posts its full-year results. This would make the stock look less expensive.

However, it’s worth noting that CEO Tufan Erginbilgic recently said that the company’s transformation programme was “front loaded“.

[The] rate of improvement is not linear therefore shouldn’t be extrapolated, because early on, [the] rate of improvement is normally high,” he told reporters on a call a few months back.

So, looking ahead, the programme may not have the same kind of results, in terms of helping the company beat earnings forecasts, that it had over the last 12 months.

Broker activity

Another reason I think the share price may have topped out is that brokers have stopped upgrading their EPS forecasts (broker EPS upgrades can drive a company’s share price higher).

Over the last month, the consensus EPS forecast for 2023 has remained flat. That compares to an increase of around 3.4p per share over the last three months.

It’s also worth mentioning broker price targets. Currently, the only major broker with a price target that’s higher than the current share price is JP Morgan. It has a target price of 235p.

Most other brokers have targets that are around, or lower than, the current share price. For example, UBS has a target of 200p while Barclays has a target of 156p.

The fact that broker price targets are not higher could limit gains.

Bearish share price patterns

Finally, looking at the chart, the stock has fallen significantly below its 50-day moving average recently. This suggests that the short-term trend (upwards) could be over.

It has also formed what looks like a small ‘head and shoulders’ pattern. This type of pattern typically indicates a bullish to bearish, or uptrend to downtrend, reversal.

Time to look at other opportunities?

Putting this all together, my view is that Rolls-Royce shares have probably peaked for now.

I could be wrong, of course, but to me, it looks like the stock’s momentum is fading.

The good news, however, is that plenty of other UK stocks are still rising.

So, it could be a good time to look at other opportunities.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

These beaten-down FTSE 100 stocks could get my money in 2024

| Alan Oscroft

As this year moves towards its close, I reckon I see more good value FTSE 100 stocks than I remember…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price ever reach £5?

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price has never been as high as 500p. But given enough time, it must surely get there…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

I’ll be buying these dirt cheap UK shares in any 2024 stock market crash

| Alan Oscroft

Will there be a stock market crash next year? I don't think so. But if there is, I've already decided…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Yielding 3.3%, this dividend share is extremely enticing

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she likes the look of this dividend share for her holdings as she looks to boost…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Down 24% in 3 months, Hargreaves Lansdown shares look a steal to me

| Cliff D'Arcy

Hargreaves Lansdown shares have plunged by almost a quarter since hitting 927p in July. But their cash yield of nearly…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Here’s why this growth stock could be a great long-term buy!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer takes a closer look at this growth stock and explains why it could be a shrewd addition to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could now be a smart moment to buy bank shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Do this week's trading updates from leading UK banks help shed some light on whether bank shares are as cheap…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 ultra-high-yield FTSE 100 stocks to consider for a SIPP

| Charlie Carman

Searching for high-yield dividend stocks to fund a successful retirement? Here are two FTSE 100 shares investors might consider buying.

Read more »