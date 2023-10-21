Home » Investing Articles » Here are some lessons for young investors from Warren Buffett

Here are some lessons for young investors from Warren Buffett

Young investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, that’s obvious. But one of the most important lessons is taking a long-term approach. Here’s why.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published

Image source: Tesco plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett, the Oracle of Omaha, is a name synonymous with success, wisdom, and wealth in the world of investment.

For those in their twenties and younger, the sage advice and life story of Buffett offer invaluable lessons. And these lessons can shape their financial future.

Buffett has shared his advice with fellow investors. But there’s one lesson that should stand above the rest for the young cohort. That’s the power of time.

That because, while it’s true that Buffett made a significant portion of his wealth after the age of 50, this was largely due to the miraculous effects of compounding.

The power of time

The hallmark of Buffett’s success is undoubtedly the magical concept of compounding. This phenomenon, which he refers to as the “eighth wonder of the world,” is responsible for the substantial growth of his wealth.

Compounding accelerates the growth of investments over time, and the sooner one starts, the more powerful the effect.

It essentially works because, by reinvesting our returns year after year, we start to earn interest on our interest as well as our starting capital.

For anyone in their twenties, it’s a huge opportunity, even starting with a small sum.

Compounding takes time to work its magic, making the early years of investment crucial for long-term wealth accumulation.

Long-term outlook

Buffett’s long-term outlook syncs perfectly with the principles of compound returns, allowing him to reinvest returns in his carefully selected long-term investments year after year.

The Oracle of Omaha also takes a long-term approach due to his focus on value investing. This is the practice of investing in companies that appear to be trading at a discount versus their intrinsic or ‘book’ values.

Moreover, his commitment to long-termism enables him to ride out market volatility, avoid emotional decisions, and focus on the enduring value of his investments.

Bringing it all together

What does investing for the long run and leveraging time look like for young investors. Well, let’s imagine I’m starting a portfolio at the age of 20, and I have no starting capital.

And because I have no starting capital, I’m going to commit to contributing £200 a month, and I’m going to increase that contribution by 5% annually — broadly in line current inflation.

The thing is, at 20 I’ve got a long investment horizon, and theoretically, I could be working for the next 50 years.

So, taking into account the aforementioned, and using a 8% annualised return as an example, here’s what I’d potentially have at the end of it — £3.2m.

Created at thecalculatorsite.com

Of course, if I invest poorly, I could lose money. Compound returns also works negatively too.

But while I’ve used 8% as an example, it’s worth noting than more experienced investors will aim for low double-digit annualised returns.

If we swapped 8% in our calculation for 12%, the end figure after 50 years would be £12.6m. That’s a phenomenal number!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 in FTSE 100 stocks as inflation cools

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With inflation slowly easing, Zaven Boyrazian explains how he’d capitalise on discounted FTSE 100 growth stocks throughout October.

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to transform my monthly savings into a second income worth £5k annually

| Dr. James Fox

Many of us invest for a second income. Here, Dr James Fox explains the investing concept central to wealth creation…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

My Stocks and Shares ISA has slumped, but I’m loving it!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian holds a lot of growth stocks in his Stocks and Shares ISA that have been sold off. But…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

Could Lloyds shares double in value?

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares have come under pressure in 2023 as interest rates have extended beyond optimal levels. But could they double…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million buying only 10 shares

| Christopher Ruane

By taking a long-term approach to investing in the stock market, this writer believes he could realistically aim for a…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d use £10 a day to try and build a £10,000 annual second income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how regularly putting aside a modest sum of money to invest could help him build a sizeable…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Are cheap UK dividend shares a once-in-a-decade passive income opportunity?

| Matthew Dumigan

With their current affordability and promising yields, our writer explores whether now could be an ideal time to load up…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

Value stocks vs growth stocks: which should I buy for my ISA?

| Matthew Dumigan

In deciding whether to invest in value stocks or growth stocks, our writer looks at individual financial goals, risk tolerance,…

Read more »