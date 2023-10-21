Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » 2 top equity income funds to consider for an ISA or SIPP

2 top equity income funds to consider for an ISA or SIPP

Edward Sheldon highlights two equity income funds that have beaten the market over the long run and look capable of generating decent returns going forward.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Equity income funds are popular with UK investors and it’s easy to see why. With these products, investors can potentially generate both capital gains and income.

Here, I’m going to highlight two of my favourite equity income funds. Both of these products have magnificent track records and look capable of providing attractive returns for investors going forward.

Evenlode Income

First up is Evenlode Income, which is managed by boutique Oxfordshire-based investment manager Evenlode. Popular on investment platforms like Hargreaves Lansdown, the fund currently has over £3bn in assets under management.

What I like about this fund is that the portfolio managers take an old-school, Warren Buffett-type approach to investing. Ultimately, they see themselves as business owners, and they pick stocks carefully with the aim of holding on to them for the long term.

I also like the fact that while it’s a UK-focused fund, there are a few international holdings in it (like Microsoft). This has helped to boost performance.

The long-term track record here has been really solid. Since its launch in 2009, the fund has returned about 290% – around twice the return from the FTSE All-Share index (its benchmark).

Of course, there’s no guarantee that it will continue to outperform like this.

One issue to be aware of is that the top holdings have large weightings. At the end of September, for example, five holdings — RELX, Unilever, Diageo, Reckitt, and Bunzl — made up 36% of the portfolio. So, there’s some concentration risk here.

I think it’s a solid choice for a diversified portfolio though.

Fees are 0.87% per year through Hargreaves Lansdown.

Baillie Gifford Global Income Growth

The second fund I want to highlight is Baillie Gifford Global Income Growth, which as its name suggests, is a global equity income product. It’s managed by Scottish investment firm Baillie Gifford (which also manages the popular Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust).

What I like about this fund is that it aims to provide investors with a higher yield than the MSCI ACWI index offers (over rolling five-year periods), while also delivering long-term capital growth.

I also like the holdings. At the end of September, the top 10 holdings included Novo Nordisk, Microsoft, PepsiCo, Apple, and Procter & Gamble. These are all world-class companies.

Long-term performance here has been good. Over the last five years (to 19 October), the fund has returned about 66%. Meanwhile, for the five years to the end of September, it beat its benchmark by about 1% per year.

It’s worth pointing out that the yield isn’t particularly high here at present. Currently, it’s around 2.3%.

However, I’m willing to look past this, given the strong overall returns generated in the past.

Annual fees on Hargreaves Lansdown are low at just 0.55%, making it one of the cheaper equity income funds available.

1-year return5-year returnYieldAnnual Fees (Hargreaves Lansdown)
Evenlode Income 7%34%2.8%0.87%
Baillie Gifford Global Income Growth 9%66%2.3%0.55%
Data as of 19 October 2023. Source: Hargreaves Lansdown.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Apple, Diageo Plc, Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Microsoft, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc, and Unilever Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, Bunzl Plc, Diageo Plc, Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Microsoft, Novo Nordisk, RELX, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

No savings at 45? I’d buy cheap UK shares to aim for a richer retirement

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in UK shares while they’re cheap can help secure a far more luxurious retirement lifestyle, even when starting later…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here are some lessons for young investors from Warren Buffett

| Dr. James Fox

Young investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, that's obvious. But one of the most important lessons is taking…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to transform my monthly savings into a second income worth £5k annually

| Dr. James Fox

Many of us invest for a second income. Here, Dr James Fox explains the investing concept central to wealth creation…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

My Stocks and Shares ISA has slumped, but I’m loving it!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian holds a lot of growth stocks in his Stocks and Shares ISA that have been sold off. But…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Are we headed for a new stock market crash? Here’s what the experts say

| Alan Oscroft

Has anyone noticed that the experts are always predicting a new stock market crash, but mostly miss them when they…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £250 per month to aim for a £10,600 second income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright doesn't want to rely on the State Pension to fund his retirement. Instead, he’s looking to earn a…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Up less than 8% in 5 years, is the FTSE 100 a busted flush?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The FTSE 100 is up a mere 7.7% over five years. This has left the London market looking far too…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing For Beginners

2 hard-as-nails value stocks to help me ride out a choppy stock market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs over two value stocks that he believes could help to support an existing portfolio with one eye…

Read more »