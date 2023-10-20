Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » Oil to $100? These FTSE 100 firms could be ready to surge

Oil to $100? These FTSE 100 firms could be ready to surge

Jon Smith outlines some FTSE 100 stocks in the commodities space and some more unusual areas that could gain from the oil rally.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published

Image source: Olaf Kraak via Shell plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Brent Crude oil is up 8% over the past year, currently trading at $90 per bbl. Since the end of June, it’s up 22%, and traded up to $96 last month. There are many FTSE 100 firms that will benefit from this jump. When I consider that some analysts are calling for oil to hit $100 within the coming few months, some stocks could be primed to rally.

Why oil could hit $100

The main driver in recent weeks for oil has been the escalation in tensions in the Middle East. The conflict between Israel and Palestine has sparked a move higher in the commodity. There are concerns about potential disruption to oil supply caused by the spreading of the conflict.

Another factor this year has been the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The restriction on Russian oil has hampered supply. Further, output cuts from the governing body (OPEC) has further acted to push the price up.

Looking forward, I don’t see any reconciliation on the conflicts before the end of the year. It’s tough, but if this view is correct then I can only see the oil price hitting $100, and maybe even going higher.

However, a (much-hoped-for) peaceful resolution to both the issues in the Middle East and Russia/Ukraine would certainly change that.

Firms that could benefit

Let’s start with some of the obvious oil stocks that have benefited. Shell was in the headlines this week after the share price hit a record high. It’s up 23% this year alone, with the rising oil price a major factor in this move.

Other commodity firms such as BP have also seen a kick higher recently. For example, the BP share price is up 18% over the past three months, the period that coincides with oil having a sharp move higher.

I think this sector could continue to outperform the FTSE 100 index if the oil price keeps rising.

Some unusual ideas

Aside from specific oil companies, there are some other firms that should do well. One area is banks. The major players look after the debt funding, transactional activities and advisory services for the oil companies. As a result, if the likes of Shell and BP are making more money, demand for banking services will grow. For example, this could include corporate acquisitions.

The other angle to think about is hedge funds such as Pershing Square. The money managers have free reign on what assets to buy and sell. It wouldn’t surprise me if the team had bought oil in some form recently as a hedge against market uncertainty.

Therefore, it could stand to profit even more if oil hits $100. The share price should track the net asset value of the fund, so any profit should see the share price rise too.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Diverse group of students using mobile phone
Investing Articles

These growth stocks are geared for giant gains!

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko owns a portfolio largely driven by growth stocks. He discusses why these top picks are geared for greatness.

Read more »

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

Is it too late to buy the 3 best-performing FTSE 100 shares of the year?

| Harvey Jones

These three FTSE 100 shares have smashed the index over the last 12 months. The question is: can they now…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can lowering costs get Rolls-Royce shares growing again in 2024?

| Alan Oscroft

The latest management update is making me think we could be moving into the next recovery phase for Rolls-Royce shares.

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Why FTSE 100 stock Whitbread might just have started the next bull market

| Kevin Godbold

Here’s why results from FTSE 100 stock Whitbread have fired me up to look for other share opportunities for a…

Read more »

Young black female footballer training on stadium pitch
Growth Shares

Why Manchester United shares are still in cloud cuckoo land

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the latest Manchester United takeover situation and explains why he thinks its shares aren't worth buying.

Read more »

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

8,725,000 reasons to buy Aston Martin shares now?

| James Beard

Insiders recently bought nearly 9m Aston Martin shares worth over £22m. Have I left it too late to buy a…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks that could be big winners in the next decade and beyond!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores two growth stocks from his portfolio that he believes are perfectly positioned to surge by 2033 and…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

2 magnificent growth stocks to consider buying before the next stock market boom

| Paul Summers

Growth stocks are unloved at present. And that's why our writer is searching for the UK's best of the best…

Read more »