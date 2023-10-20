Home » Investing Articles » I just bought this FTSE 250 defence star as war breaks out

I just bought this FTSE 250 defence star as war breaks out

With conflicts breaking out in Europe and the Middle East, one FTSE 250 defence growth stock stands out above the rest.

Latest posts by Tom Rodgers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With investors rushing to buy UK defence stocks, one FTSE 250 growth star stands out to me.

I just bought Qinetiq (LSE:QQ) for my SIPP as a long-term compounder.

Qinetiq paid £43m to shareholders in 2022/23. The dividend per share is double what it was a decade ago. But there’s more.

BAE the best?

BAE Systems is one of the biggest stock market gainers from the West’s move to aid Ukraine with military support. It’s Britain’s largest defence company, after all.

It remains the UK’s most-searched for stock in 2023, according to Google Trends.

But with so many investors throwing their cash into BAE shares, I see the £10+ per share price as too high. Now I’d have to pay 17 times annual earnings for BAE.

Instead, my eyes alighted on a company a fraction of the size. QinetiQ is a £1.8bn market-cap defence specialist with £1.6bn in revenue. It has a solid and growing dividend, and humming net profits.

A Common Wealth report cited by The Guardian found Qinetiq pays just 4.5% of its own research and development costs. The rest is shouldered by increasing UK government support for aerospace and defence companies.

That’s led to a chunky 23.2% return on investor capital, reporters wrote.

Breakups are tough

So what are the major risks? A takeover or buyout seems most likely to top that list. Those deals don’t always work out best for the private investor.

In 2019, the UK government waved through the £4bn sale of British aerospace firm Cobham to a private equity giant.

Two years later, AIM-listed TP Group was taken out by Science Group for a song. The US engineering giant Parker-Hannifin Corp snapped up the £1.6bn-a-year revenue Meggitt in 2022.

That cleared out some of the largest UK rivals to Qinetiq. But defence is a global industry with massive players.

Where the upside lies

Qinetiq is a multinational with divisions in the Middle East, Australia, and the US.

Chief executive Steve Wadey said on 12 September that the war in Ukraine led to growing interest in its key technologies. These include using laser energy to target airborne threats.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) also noted something very interesting last year: “QinetiQ…have built a phase-combined laser with the ability in the future to scale fire-power levels”.

Intellectual property and patents are critical to defence companies’ ability to turn potential into profit.

Qinetiq says its dividends will rise from today’s 7.7p per share to 8.59p by 2025.

The company’s inconsistency in upping these payouts may have dampened enthusiasm in the past. But I see a change in strategy here.

It is one of only three firms invited by the MoD to Porton Down in November last year. There it took part in the UK’s first high powered long-range laser weapons trial.

Defence stocks will be critical to managing the uncertain world ahead. I spy a long-term growth and dividend opportunity here, and that’s why I bought Qinetiq.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Tom Rodgers has positions in QinetiQ Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and QinetiQ Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

Here’s what I’ll do if the Lloyds share price falls below 40p

| Harvey Jones

The Lloyds share price fell 2.26% yesterday, double the FTSE 100's drop of 1.17%. If it falls further, there's only…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Yielding close to 4%, here’s one rock-solid passive income stock!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she’s bullish on this passive income stock with its excellent fundamentals and solid yield.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the boohoo share price?

| Gordon Best

Investor's in boohoo have had a rough ride in the last few years, but is the worst now over, or…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

Why the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) share price has been soaring

| Kevin Godbold

Despite strong progress already, the clever business behind InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) could drive the share price higher. 

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in Rolls-Royce shares at the start of 2023, here’s what I’d have today

| Muhammad Cheema

Rolls-Royce shares have been on a terrific run in 2023. Muhammad Cheema takes a look at how justified this is…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 exceptional FTSE 250 shares I’d buy to ride the next stock market boom

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers picks out two FTSE 250 (INDEXFTSE:MCX) stocks he thinks could deliver serious gains as and when market sentiment…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

5 world-class UK stocks I’d buy today and hold for decades

| Harvey Jones

Today's troubles present a great opportunity to buy cheap UK stocks with the aim of holding them for years. I…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Are these FTSE 100 stocks too good to miss?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool has these three FTSE 100 stocks on his watchlist. As he considers buying them, are they simply too…

Read more »