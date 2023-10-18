Home » Investing Articles » Market Movers » Will GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Wegovy hurt UK stocks?

Will GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Wegovy hurt UK stocks?

The use of weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic could have implications for a range of industries. Could UK stocks be affected?

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A lot of well-known stocks (Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, McDonalds) have been hit by concerns over the long-term impact of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs recently.

The theory is that while drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic could work wonders for weight loss (and have several other health benefits), they could simultaneously have a negative impact on a range of industries. Do we need to be worried about their impact on UK stocks? Let’s discuss.

Medical technology

One area of the market that has been hit hard by GLP-1 fears is medical technology.

It seems that a lot of investors believe that weight-loss drugs are going to significantly reduce demand for joint replacements, heart surgery, and other age-related healthcare treatments.

Now, the share price of UK joint replacement company Smith & Nephew has already come down significantly on the back of weight-loss drug talk.

Personally though, I’m not too worried about the outlook for the company, or the industry.

For a start, the rapidly ageing global population should lead to higher demand for hip and knee replacements.

Secondly, plenty of fit, healthy people require joint replacements. My grandfather was a great example. He was always fit as a fiddle but still needed both his knee and hip replaced later in life (too much golf).

So, I think the fears here are overblown.

Food and drink

Another area of the market that has come under pressure as a result of weight-loss drug hype is food and beverage companies.

GLP-1 drugs suppress appetite. So, the theory here is that demand for food/snacks/drinks may drop off a little.

Now, there could be some implications for food delivery companies like Deliveroo and Just Eat Takeaway.com here. If people have less of an appetite, they may be less inclined to make that cheeky late-night food order.

But I can’t see the drugs having a major impact on companies like Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

Similarly, I can’t see the drugs having a big impact on Coca-Cola HBC (down 7% over the last month). People are still going to drink Coke at restaurants, bars, events, parties, and at home, in my view.

Alcohol

A third area of the market that has been impacted negatively by GLP-1 drug fears is alcohol.

Apparently, some users of these drugs have completely lost their desire to consume it.

Now, this could be a bit of an issue for a company like Diageo, which is the owner of Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Smirnoff, and a range of other well-known spirits brands.

If society starts drinking significantly less, its sales growth could slow.

Yet any reduction in demand from GLP-1 drugs may be offset by other factors such as the rising global population and the increase in wealth across emerging markets.

So, I don’t think the company is going to be in major trouble.

A good buying opportunity?

One thing that’s worth pointing out in relation to GLP-1 drugs is that they need to be taken continuously (like blood pressure medication) to be effective.

And there can be some side effects of taking them (some people feel sick when taking them).

So, we don’t know for sure that going forward, a large proportion of the population will be taking them.

In light of this, I don’t think it’s smart to be selling out of high-quality stocks like Diageo, Smith & Nephew, and Coca-Cola HBC right now.

If anything, I’d be looking at the recent share price weakness as a buying opportunity.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Coca-Cola, Diageo Plc, and Smith & Nephew Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Deliveroo Plc, Diageo Plc, J Sainsbury Plc, Just Eat Takeaway.com, Smith & Nephew Plc, and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Market Movers

estate agent welcoming a couple to house viewing
Investing Articles

Are Barratt Developments shares a falling knife?

| Andrew Mackie

After another disappointing trading update, Andrew Mackie assesses whether Barratt Developments' shares are a buy for his ISA portfolio.

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

The Whitbread share price is on a roll. I think there’s more to come

| Paul Summers

Outperforming the FTSE 100 in 2023, the Whitbread share price is recovering. Paul Summers takes a look at its half-year…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Market Movers

3 FTSE 100 shares that have tanked…but should bounce back!

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the last six months, these FTSE 100 stocks have fallen between 21% and 32%. Edward Sheldon expects them to…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

Is Bellway a dividend stock worth buying?

| Kevin Godbold

This housebuilding company could be a dividend stock worth buying if the business can hold firm through the sector downturn.

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

3 hot FTSE 250 stocks to consider buying for 2024

| Alan Oscroft

There's a lot of news from FTSE 250 companies right now. Will we see a mid-cap stock surge, when the…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

As the THG share price climbs 6%, is it a best-buy growth stock?

| Alan Oscroft

Could shareholders be set to profit from a new bull run for the THG share price? Here's a look at…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this FTSE small-cap company about to crack the American market?

| Kevin Godbold

Exciting FDA approval could help this FTSE business grow in the US and drive the stock higher on the back…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Market Movers

Should I buy easyJet shares after record Q4 profits?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

easyJet shares are still trading way below their highs, despite the fact that profits are soaring. Are they worth buying?…

Read more »