Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » Why Manchester United shares are still in cloud cuckoo land

Why Manchester United shares are still in cloud cuckoo land

Jon Smith reviews the latest Manchester United takeover situation and explains why he thinks its shares aren’t worth buying.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black female footballer training on stadium pitch

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

On Monday 16 October, Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) shares dropped 10.4%. This came after news a Qatari group was stepping back from a potential takeover bid for the business.

Even with this slump, it’s shares are still up 37% over the past year. Here’s why I’m not convinced the stock is a smart buy.

Chatter about a deal

The share price jumped significantly late last year as the process to sell the club got underway. The bidding process has taken a long time and, ultimately, still isn’t finished.

The fact the stock is still up over a 52-week period shows the optimism investors have that a deal can still be struck.

To some extent, I understand this optimism. If a deal is done, the enterprise as a whole should see the value increase significantly. This would be due to heavy investment in infrastructure (the stadium) as well as marketing channels (game day merchandise). As a result, this would help to boost revenue and overall brand image.

The share price would likely rally as it would mark the end of a management era from the current owners. There has been widespread criticism over the business strategy, so this cutting of ties would be seen as a positive fresh start.

Poor financials

One reason why I think Manchester United shares are still overvalued is due to the financials. Apart from 2019, the business has lost money for each of the past five years. It looks like it’ll lose money again in this financial year.

I can accept why investors buy the stock of a high-growth company that’s losing money. The aim is that it’ll reach a level whereby it can break-even and then generate a profit as it matures.

But Manchester United isn’t a growth stock. It’s a mature business that has the same working model as it always has. So I don’t see why any positive sentiment should be attached, based on the financial state of the business.

Parties far apart

When I look at the takeover options, I’m also left scratching my head. With the Qatari’s out, there are other potential buyers interested. The main one is British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe.

However, it’s rumoured that the existing majority shareholders want a deal of $7.3bn. This is more than double the current market-cap of the company ($3.26bn). So the parties seem very far apart for any chance of an imminent deal to be struck.

I understand that if something can be worked out, Manchester United shares could rocket higher in a matter of days. I believe that’s why the share price hasn’t fallen further in recent days. Yet I’m not in the business of buying a stock on the hope that a takeover deal goes through. It’s too risky.

Better options elsewhere

If a deal does happen, some investors will net a healthy profit. Yet I think the chances are slim, which is why I think the stock is overvalued at current levels.

Given the uncertainty, I think that investors can find better opportunities for long-term growth elsewhere.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

8,725,000 reasons to buy Aston Martin shares now?

| James Beard

Insiders recently bought nearly 9m Aston Martin shares worth over £22m. Have I left it too late to buy a…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks that could be big winners in the next decade and beyond!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores two growth stocks from his portfolio that he believes are perfectly positioned to surge by 2033 and…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

2 magnificent growth stocks to consider buying before the next stock market boom

| Paul Summers

Growth stocks are unloved at present. And that's why our writer is searching for the UK's best of the best…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This news could drive the Rolls-Royce share price back to recent highs

| Kevin Godbold

An update on 17 October looks set to keep the Rolls-Royce share price bubbling as the turnaround in the business…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy Manchester United shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Manchester United shares plummeted on Monday despite UK billionaire Jim Ratcliffe buying 25% of the club at a considerable premium.

Read more »

Growth Shares

Could the Rolls-Royce share price hit 300p? Here’s what the charts say

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers some key numbers relating to the Rolls-Royce share price as he tries to understand where the stock…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here’s a cheap FTSE 250 growth stock that I just bought

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian shares one top-notch FTSE 250 company trading at a discount that he’s just added to his long-term growth…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

My easyJet shares are falling but I’m not letting go!

| James Beard

easyJet shares fell 7% after the airline released its 2023 preliminary results. But here's why I don't regret buying the…

Read more »