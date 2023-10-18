Home » Investing Articles » How I’d use the Warren Buffett method to invest £20,000 for a lifetime of passive income

How I’d use the Warren Buffett method to invest £20,000 for a lifetime of passive income

The annual passive income generated by Warren Buffett’s $1.3bn investment in American Express has gone from $41m to $302m. Stephen Wright explains how.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One way of building a passive income portfolio is by earning and reinvesting dividends. There’s nothing wrong with this, but I think the approach taken by Warren Buffett is better. 

By investing in businesses that can grow their earnings over time, the Berkshire Hathaway CEO collects more and more cash each year without having to reinvest it. To me, that’s a winning formula.

Reinvesting

With interest rates rising, there are some stocks with eye-catching dividends at the moment. From the FTSE 100, both British American Tobacco and Legal & General have yields above 9% right now. 

If I invested £20,000 in stocks with an average yield of 9%, I’d earn £1,800 in dividends next year. Reinvesting that at the same rate for 10 years could take me to £4,000 per year in passive income.

That’s pretty good, but there are a couple of downsides. The first is that the stocks involved tend to be risky – high yields are often a sign investors think dividends won’t be sustainable.

More importantly, though, I’d have to reinvest my dividends each year in order to reach that level. So for 10 years, I wouldn’t be able to use my passive income to counter inflation, or anything like that.

In my view, it would be better if I could use my dividends each year, while also watching my passive income increase each year. That’s where the Warren Buffett method comes in.

Warren Buffett

In the 2002 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, Warren Buffett explained why its American Express investment has been such a big success. The reason, according to Buffett, is growth.

Berkshire invested $1.3bn in American Express shares in 1995 and received $41m per year in dividends. 28 years later, the amount the investment returns each year has grown to $302m.

Importantly, this isn’t the result of reinvesting dividends. Since 1995, Berkshire has put its dividends to work elsewhere as the annual return on its American Express investment has gone from 3% to 23%.

Doing this today with £20,000 isn’t easy – Buffett’s unique skill as an investor is an important part of Berkshire’s success. But I can follow the same strategy, even if I can’t guarantee the same returns.

My investment might grow more slowly with this approach. But it allows me to earn passive income from the outset, rather than having to commit to reinvesting my dividends for a long time.

Building a passive income portfolio

There are a couple of ways investors can look to build a passive income portfolio. One is by buying shares and looking to use the dividends to grow the investment over time. 

I don’t think there’s anything intrinsically wrong with this. But constantly reinvesting dividends means they can’t be used for everyday expenses or invested elsewhere.

The alternative is to buy shares in companies that can grow their earnings over time. With this approach, investors receive more each year while being able to use their dividend income elsewhere.

This is how Warren Buffett has turned Berkshire Hathaway into a financial fortress. And it’s the strategy I’d aim to follow if I were investing £20,000 to boost my monthly income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Stephen Wright has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Market Movers

Will GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Wegovy hurt UK stocks?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The use of weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic could have implications for a range of industries. Could UK stocks…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can lowering costs get Rolls-Royce shares growing again in 2024?

| Alan Oscroft

The latest management update is making me think we could be moving into the next recovery phase for Rolls-Royce shares.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

9% yield FTSE 100 shares for my SIPP!

| Tom Rodgers

This FTSE 100 mega-compounder has increased dividend payouts to investors for 23 years! Tom Rodgers asks - is now time…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing For Beginners

2 hard-as-nails value stocks to help me ride out a choppy stock market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs over two value stocks that he believes could help to support an existing portfolio with one eye…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

6.4%+ yields! 3 exceptional FTSE 250 dividend shares I’d buy right now

| Royston Wild

I'm hoping to add these high-yield FTSE 250 shares to my portfolio when I next have cash to invest. They…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

2 high-yield second income ideas for 2024

| Ben McPoland

Our writer has two dividend stocks on his shopping list right now. He thinks both can provide a nice second…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

No savings? I’d buy these 2 stocks to start earning passive income today

| Charlie Keough

Here, this Fool targets a FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stock he think's investors should consider when looking to generate…

Read more »

estate agent welcoming a couple to house viewing
Investing Articles

Are Barratt Developments shares a falling knife?

| Andrew Mackie

After another disappointing trading update, Andrew Mackie assesses whether Barratt Developments' shares are a buy for his ISA portfolio.

Read more »