Home » Investing Articles » Are Barratt Developments shares a falling knife?

Are Barratt Developments shares a falling knife?

After another disappointing trading update, Andrew Mackie assesses whether Barratt Developments’ shares are a buy for his ISA portfolio.

Latest posts by Andrew Mackie (see all)
Published
| More on:
estate agent welcoming a couple to house viewing

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After enjoying years of bumper earnings, 2023 has been a challenging year for housebuilders. Another disappointing earnings update from Barratt Developments (LSE: BDEV) highlights the extent of the challenges facing the sector and its shares. So, should I buy some of the stock now while it trades at depressed levels?

Q1 trading update

It isn’t hard to understand why the housing market is so sluggish at the moment. Rocketing mortgage costs and a cost-of-living crisis have put off both buyers and sellers alike.

This continued slowdown is reflected in Barratt’s trading update released on Wednesday (18 October). For the period, net private reservations per average week were 169, down 10%. Reservations per active outlet were down 20%.

However, it did hold its guidance in relation to total home completions. It expects to deliver between 13,250 and 14,250 homes in FY24.

Mortgage affordability

For over a decade, aspiring home buyers benefited from an ultra-low mortgage rate environment. The rapid rise in interest rates witnessed over the past year are clearly beginning to impact affordability.

The following chart shows how mortgage costs as a proportion of earnings have fluctuated over the past 40 years. Earlier this year, they reached nearly 41% of post-tax earnings. This is above the historical average of just over 30%.

Source: Barratt Presentation

Most of the pain inflicted on the housing market can be traced back to the spike in bond yields in September 2022, following the disastrous mini budget. What’s even more concerning though is that, since this chart was published, UK gilts have spiked beyond even those levels.

Changing incentives

As mortgage rates have increased and the help-to-buy scheme closed its doors in October 2022, Barratt’s private customer reservation mix has drastically changed. This is depicted in the following chart, which shows the emergence of three trends.

Source: Barratt Presentation

First-time buyers, the cornerstone of a healthy housing market, have been hit hard. Particularly notable is the severe drop-off in help-to-buy purchases (see chart legend).

Second, in order to drive sales, it has expanded its part exchange (PX) offering. PX can be a bit of a double-edged sword for housebuilders.

Used appropriately, it can be a very powerful tool in driving sales. After all, it eliminates the thorny issue of the housing chain. But in a falling house price market and/or sluggish sales backdrop, it can be disastrous for profitability.

Third, the business is beginning to drive sales in the private rental sector and through registered providers of social housing. Collectively, these increased from 3% in FY22 to 17% in FY23.

Should I buy?

Underlying housing market fundamentals across the UK remain strong. There remains an acute need for more houses. In addition, undersupply is evident given rent inflation in the private rental sector.

Despite this fact, the ending of the era of cheap debt, I believe, fundamentally alters the dynamics for the whole market.

I’m not expecting a crash anything like that seen in 2008 so I don’t see the shares as a falling knife. But I also don’t expect to see house price inflation take off any time soon, either. For now, the stock remains on my watchlist.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

2 high-yield second income ideas for 2024

| Ben McPoland

Our writer has two dividend stocks on his shopping list right now. He thinks both can provide a nice second…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

No savings? I’d buy these 2 stocks to start earning passive income today

| Charlie Keough

Here, this Fool targets a FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stock he think's investors should consider when looking to generate…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Why FTSE 100 stock Whitbread might just have started the next bull market

| Kevin Godbold

Here’s why results from FTSE 100 stock Whitbread have fired me up to look for other share opportunities for a…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

UK housing shares: be greedy when others are fearful

| Michael Que

There is widespread fear about UK housing shares as property values fall, but it's likely a correction. Here is my…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

The Whitbread share price is on a roll. I think there’s more to come

| Paul Summers

Outperforming the FTSE 100 in 2023, the Whitbread share price is recovering. Paul Summers takes a look at its half-year…

Read more »

Young black female footballer training on stadium pitch
Growth Shares

Why Manchester United shares are still in cloud cuckoo land

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the latest Manchester United takeover situation and explains why he thinks its shares aren't worth buying.

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Dividend Shares

The FTSE 100’s biggest bargain? BP shares can gain 80%, says broker

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

BP shares are up about 15% in 2023. Yet they still look quite cheap and analysts at Barclays believe the…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

I’d use a stock market crash to try and retire early!

| Charlie Keough

Talk of a stock market crash doesn't have this Fool worried. Instead, he'd use it as a chance to set…

Read more »