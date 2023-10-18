Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » 2 hard-as-nails value stocks to help me ride out a choppy stock market

2 hard-as-nails value stocks to help me ride out a choppy stock market

Jon Smith runs over two value stocks that he believes could help to support an existing portfolio with one eye on the new year.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The stock market has been like waves of the sea in recent months. No, I haven’t lost the plot. The moves higher and then the drops lower have characterised the price action of the FTSE 100. Given the economic outlook, I think the uncertainty could continue in 2024. So here are two rock solid value stocks that I think could help an investor out.

Banking on solid ground

Barclays (LSE:BARC) is a global bank that services the retail, corporate, and institutional areas of the market. Over the past year, the share price has risen by 7%. I refer to it as a value stock because it currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98. This is below my benchmark of 10 for what I would usually tag as a fair value.

Resilient is a word that I’d use to describe the bank. It might not have the same size as HSBC or the brand loyalty as Lloyds, but it has proven it’s worth over the decades. For example, during the pandemic crash in early 2020, the share price recovered all of the losses and posted new highs by the end of Q1 2021.

Over the past year, the gains have fallen short of the FTSE 100 performance (up 11.7% versus 7%). But in an uncertain environment where even some peers (Metro Bank) are really struggling, I think the performance has been solid.

Looking ahead, high interest rates should ensure that Barclays remains profitable in 2024. This is due to the large net interest income that it makes from deposits and loans. Of course, the risk is that consumers and businesses default on loans due to the cost-of-living crisis. However, I think this is a manageable risk for the bank.

Phone home

BT Group (LSE:BT.A) is a multinational telecommunications group. The stock has fallen modestly over the past year by 2.2%. When I consider that the price-to-earnings ratio is 6.18, I’d put it in the value stock category.

The business has endured problems in recent years, as well as tougher competition in the sector. These remain risks going forward. However, I think the strong position it has in the market means that the company will be able to ride out any uncertainty in the economy over the next year.

The latest trading update from July showed good progress (44%) with the Openreach full fibre build. Adjusted revenue for the quarter was up 4% versus the same period last year, with adjusted EBITDA also up 5%.

These figures aren’t going to blow my socks off. But I’m not looking for a high growth company here. Rather, I want a value stock that has the ability to generate sustainable revenue going forward. From that angle, BT Group ticks the box.

Both stocks look like good additions for a portfolio as we head towards the end of the year.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

UK housing shares: be greedy when others are fearful

| Michael Que

There is widespread fear about UK housing shares as property values fall, but it's likely a correction. Here is my…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

I’d aim to get rich during the next stock market crash!

| Oliver Rodzianko

Many investors lose money during a stock market crash, but this Fool knows how to profit. Wise judgement, cash reserves…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing For Beginners

Larry Fink: investors should have 80% of their money in the stock market and hard assets

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, believes that investing in the stock market is the key to not running out…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing For Beginners

How I can start to invest for retirement with just £500

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines how much £500 could be worth in a few decades' time if he starts to invest for…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing For Beginners

This FTSE 250 stock just fell 11% to 52-week lows! Time to consider buying?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith offers his opinion on the trading update from Jupiter Fund Management and why it has sparked a fall…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With zero savings, I’d use the Warren Buffett method to build my wealth

| Harvey Jones

Following Warren Buffett's advice can make investors richer. But they have to use some investing common sense of their own…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 shares could be some of the best to consider buying now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Here are two FTSE 100 shares that could offer some impressive long-term growth and dividend potential despite being relatively boring…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

3 easy steps to aim for £50k+ a year of passive income in a SIPP

| Ben McPoland

Who wouldn't want a second income in the tens of thousands of pounds? I know I would. Here are three…

Read more »