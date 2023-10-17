Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » Should I buy Glencore shares after a 14% fall?

Should I buy Glencore shares after a 14% fall?

Glencore shares have fallen this year and currently look quite cheap. Are they worth buying? Edward Sheldon provides his take.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Electric cars charging at a charging station

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Glencore (LSE: GLEN) shares have underperformed in 2023. Year to date, they’re down about 14%.

Is it worth snapping up a few shares in the FTSE 100 commodities giant after this fall? Let’s discuss.

Long-term growth story

When I look at Glencore from an investment perspective, there are two things that really appeal to me.

One is the fact that the company is one of the largest producers of copper in the world.

Looking ahead, demand for copper is projected to rise significantly on the back of growth of the renewable energy industry (wind turbines and solar panels use a lot of copper) and the electric vehicle (EV) market.

According to McKinsey, global electrification is expected to increase annual copper demand to 36.6m tonnes by 2031, compared to roughly 25m tonnes today.

Supply can’t suddenly be ramped up though. That’s because it can take up to 12 years to get a new copper mine up and running.

So there’s a long-term growth story here. And that’s what I want as an investor.

Big dividends on offer

The other thing that stands out to me with Glencore is that shareholder returns are attractive.

For 2023, analysts expect total dividends of 43.1 cents (this includes a special cash distribution of eight cents announced in the company’s H1 results). That puts the yield at around 7.6%.

On top of dividends, the company is also buying back shares, giving investors a bigger piece of the pie.

Low valuation

As for the stock’s valuation, it appears to be quite low. Currently, Glencore has a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 9.3.

That’s significantly lower than the average FTSE 100 P/E ratio.

Risks

We need to weigh up the attractions of the stock with the risks however, and there are a few risks to be aware of here.

Firstly, mining is a highly cyclical industry, meaning it has its ups and downs.

This is illustrated by the fact that for the first half of the year, Glencore’s earnings per share fell 61% year on year to $0.36.

So investors can’t really bank on high dividends here. With a cyclical company, there’s always the risk of a big cut.

Secondly, dozens of well-known asset managers are currently seeking damages from Glencore, claiming that they suffered losses as a result of “untrue statements” and omissions in the company’s 2011 prospectus for its listing on the London Stock Exchange. This is an issue to keep an eye on.

Finally, it’s worth noting that Glencore shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. So, technically, they’re in a long-term downtrend. And these can last longer than expected.

So should I buy?

Weighing everything up, I won’t be buying Glencore shares for my own portfolio. To my mind, there’s just a bit too much uncertainty.

All things considered, I think there are safer dividend stocks to buy today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in London Stock Exchange Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Rio Tinto shares are dirt cheap and yield 7.88%. Are they a screaming buy?

| Harvey Jones

Now looks like a good time for me to buy Rio Tinto shares but I do have one question. Exactly…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Up 10% in a week! What’s driving the BP share price?

| Harvey Jones

I'm sad to say I've missed out on the recent blistering BP share price recovery. Is there still an opportunity…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

An 8.9% yield but down 19%! This FTSE star looks a passive income gem

| Simon Watkins

Down 19% this year, but with a strong core business, a high yield, and undervalued to its peers, this stock…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

A bull market is coming! Will the Aviva share price rocket?

| Harvey Jones

I've been tempted by the Aviva share price for ages. If I delay my purchase until after the next stock…

Read more »

Hand of a mature man opening a safety deposit box.
Investing Articles

3 ‘super safe’ dividend stocks I’d buy for passive income

| Paul Summers

Our writer thinks that some dividend stocks have been so reliable that they're great candidates for the majority of passive…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

7.7% dividend yield! Is Glencore one of the best FTSE 100 shares for passive income?

| Royston Wild

Glencore shares offer one of the highest forward dividend yields on the FTSE 100. So is it a buy to…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here’s a falling FTSE 250 stock that could be a bargain buy right now!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool wants to know if this falling FTSE 250 stock is a potential bargain or one to avoid amid…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Forget buy-to-let! I’d rather buy these 2 dividend shares

| Royston Wild

These dividend shares could provide better long-term passive income than buy-to-let. Here's why I'll buy them when I have spare…

Read more »