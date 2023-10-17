Home » Investing Articles » Is now the time to buy Manchester United shares?

Is now the time to buy Manchester United shares?

Manchester United shares plummeted on Monday despite UK billionaire Jim Ratcliffe buying 25% of the club at a considerable premium.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Today I’m looking at Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) shares after Sir Jim Ratcliffe agreed to buy a £1.3bn stake in the club. The deal will give him 25% of what’s arguably the biggest club name in world football.

So, I’m starting with the maths.

If 25% is worth £1.3bn, it suggests the Glazers value the club at £5.2bn. With 163m shares in issue, that means each share is worth £31.9. That’s $38.9.

However, on Monday (16 October) the NYSE-listed stock — around a quarter of the total shares — opened 9% down at $17.50.

So, how do we explain this discrepancy and is this a buying opportunity?

What does the deal mean?

In the proposed agreement, Ratcliffe and his company INEOS are anticipated to oversee the football operations of Manchester United, potentially marking the initial phase of a gradual takeover.

Ratcliffe, who already owns french outfit OGC Nice, is expected to make more money available to the club for transfers and the much-needed overhaul of Old Trafford.

It’s been reported that INEOS wants to transform the stadium into a 90,000-seat arena, presumably with better match day facilities and corporate hospitality — a great source of revenue in more modern stadiums.

Of course, Ratcliffe doesn’t have the deep pockets of Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani who withdrew from the bidding process. I think it could mean we’ll see more of a ‘moneyball’ system. This is a popular system employed by owners, including those running Brentford, Brighton and Liverpool. It essentially involves finding undervalued players on performance metrics that might be overlooked and buying them.

Staged takeover

Could Ratcliffe’s purchase be the start of a staged buyout? Well, it’s important to note that the initial Ratcliffe offer never included taking the listed shares — those not owned by the Glazers — private.

As such, earlier in the year, the club’s shares pushed higher when it appeared that Sheikh Jassim, who intended to buy the listed shares in addition to the Glazer shares, was close to taking over Manchester United. That’s because he’d have bought the shares, including the listed ones, at a premium to the market valuation.

However, it’s certainly the case that Ratcliffe could use his new position to buy out more of the Glazer family’s holding. Although some people may question if he’s got the money to do that, after all, he’s backed down from taking all of the Glazer 67%.

It also seems unlikely that the INEOS owner will go after the NYSE-listed shares at all. It’s been reported that he wanted the Class B shares, owned by the Glazers, which have significantly more power than the Class A shares that can be bought on the stock exchange.

As such, despite Manchester United shares falling, I don’t see this as a buying opportunity. If Ratcliffe isn’t going to buy them, they’re just expensive shares in a loss-making organisation. Of course, Premier League clubs could become consistently profitable one day — TV rights really could drive this — I’m just not sure that’ll be any time soon.

One final consideration is that Ratcliffe’s £1.3bn could include clearing some debt. I haven’t heard anything to that end, but it would make a difference to the above calculations.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With zero savings, I’d use the Warren Buffett method to build my wealth

| Harvey Jones

Following Warren Buffett's advice can make investors richer. But they have to use some investing common sense of their own…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Up 10% in a week! What’s driving the BP share price?

| Harvey Jones

I'm sad to say I've missed out on the recent blistering BP share price recovery. Is there still an opportunity…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

An 8.9% yield but down 19%! This FTSE star looks a passive income gem

| Simon Watkins

Down 19% this year, but with a strong core business, a high yield, and undervalued to its peers, this stock…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 shares could be some of the best to consider buying now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Here are two FTSE 100 shares that could offer some impressive long-term growth and dividend potential despite being relatively boring…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

A bull market is coming! Will the Aviva share price rocket?

| Harvey Jones

I've been tempted by the Aviva share price for ages. If I delay my purchase until after the next stock…

Read more »

Hand of a mature man opening a safety deposit box.
Investing Articles

3 ‘super safe’ dividend stocks I’d buy for passive income

| Paul Summers

Our writer thinks that some dividend stocks have been so reliable that they're great candidates for the majority of passive…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

7.7% dividend yield! Is Glencore one of the best FTSE 100 shares for passive income?

| Royston Wild

Glencore shares offer one of the highest forward dividend yields on the FTSE 100. So is it a buy to…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Just released: October’s high-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Read more »