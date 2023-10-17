Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » How I can start to invest for retirement with just £500

How I can start to invest for retirement with just £500

Jon Smith outlines how much £500 could be worth in a few decades’ time if he starts to invest for retirement in a smart way right now.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I sometimes see adverts talking about how to deploy nest eggs and retirement pots of a million pounds or more. This can be very overwhelming for those in younger generations that haven’t started to invest for retirement.

If that’s the case, here’s how I’d go about starting to build a self-invested retirement pot with just £500.

Understanding compounding

On the face of it, £500 now doesn’t seem like a huge amount of money to enjoy down the line. Yet this doesn’t take into account the impact of compounding.

Compounding is the process by which money increases in value not just from the initial amount by also from the accumulated gains.

For example, let’s say I bought a stock with £500 and it doubled in value. My £500 would now be worth £1,000. Now if in the following year the stock doubled again, I wouldn’t make £500, but rather £1,000. My investment would now be worth £2,000. The added benefit shows how compounding can be of use over time.

So even if I just invest £500 today and leave it for decades to come, I’d be pleasantly surprised at how much it could be worth. For example, let’s say I’m 30 and plan to retire at 65. If I assume an annual growth rate of 8%, my £500 would be worth £8,146 by the time I retire!

Where to put my money

The amount of risk I’d take on with my money depends on many factors. I’d say the biggest one is age. If I’m wanting to invest for retirement in my 30’s, I can afford to be more aggressive and target high-growth stocks.

Over the long term, this should provide me with the largest potential gains. Even if we have a stock market crash over this period, my investment horizon is so long that I’d be happy to sit and wait for the market to recover.

However, if I’m 60 and only have a few years before I want to access the money, I’d probably go for dividend stocks and mature shares with low volatility. The aim here switches more to capital preservation with some income.

Building more than just £500

Even though £500 is great to begin with, my aim would be to invest regularly in the future to increase my overall pot size. Putting away some funds each month also gives me the benefit of diversifying my portfolio.

If I can own a dozen stocks with £500 in each, I’ll have a much smoother ride than if everything was just in one company.

I have to be aware of some of the risks that I’ll face along the way. A big assumption is what annual return I could achieve. I can plan using a set figure, but the risk is that my actual return is lower.

Another factor is inflation. This erodes the value of my money, especially when it’s out of control. Turning £500 into £8,146 sounds great, but what will the real value be of that money after factoring in inflation?

My aim is to invest the £500 in high-growth stocks, and add to this pot each month to build a robust portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing For Beginners

This FTSE 250 stock just fell 11% to 52-week lows! Time to consider buying?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith offers his opinion on the trading update from Jupiter Fund Management and why it has sparked a fall…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With zero savings, I’d use the Warren Buffett method to build my wealth

| Harvey Jones

Following Warren Buffett's advice can make investors richer. But they have to use some investing common sense of their own…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 shares could be some of the best to consider buying now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Here are two FTSE 100 shares that could offer some impressive long-term growth and dividend potential despite being relatively boring…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

3 easy steps to aim for £50k+ a year of passive income in a SIPP

| Ben McPoland

Who wouldn't want a second income in the tens of thousands of pounds? I know I would. Here are three…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks I’d buy if the biggest crash since 2001 is on the way

| Stephen Wright

The US bond market is selling off like it’s the 2001 dot-com crisis all over again. But Stephen Wright is…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Time to get ready for a stock market crash?

| Charlie Carman

Preparing for a stock market crash is a key part of portfolio management. Charlie Carman explores four steps investors could…

Read more »

A man with Down's syndrome serves a customer a pint of beer in a pub.
Investing Articles

Is Diageo stock the ultimate recession-proof investment to buy now?

| Mark Tovey

Diageo's strong brand portfolio makes it a wonderful buy at a fair price, I feel. I'm bullish on its ability…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing For Beginners

Index funds vs ETFs: what’s the best choice for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Tracker funds can be a good choice for a Stocks and Shares ISA as they offer diversification at a low…

Read more »