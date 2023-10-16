Home » Investing Articles » My easyJet shares are falling but I’m not letting go!

My easyJet shares are falling but I’m not letting go!

easyJet shares fell 7% after the airline released its 2023 preliminary results. But here’s why I don’t regret buying the stock two days before.

James Beard
Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
| More on:
Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

By the close of trading on 12 October 2023, easyJet (LSE:EZJ) shares were down 7%.

Investors didn’t react well to the airline’s unaudited results for the year ended 30 September 2023 (FY23) and its latest trading update.

The drop was particularly disappointing for me as I’d bought shares in the company two days earlier.

The stock had been on my radar for a while. And I took advantage of a 6% fall prompted by fears of rising fuel costs.

Think of the future

But as sad as I was to see such a reaction to the results, I think investing is all about the long term.

Short-term price fluctuations should be ignored, I feel. Easy to say, I know. However, over an extended period quality stocks should outperform the wider market.

Taking a closer look

Personally, I thought there was lots of good news in the press release. The company enjoyed its best ever summer with its holiday division doing particularly well.

When the 2023 results are finalised, easyJet is expecting a profit before tax of £440m-£460m. This will be its first annual profit since FY19 when, incidentally, the share price was more than double what it is now.

With more cash to spare, the airline has promised to restore the dividend with the intention of returning 10% of its post-tax earnings to shareholders this year.

Assuming a corporation tax rate of 25%, the company will allocate up to £34.5m for a payout. Based on the current number of shares in issue, this would equate to 4.55p a share.

However, a yield of 1% seems a little unimpressive. Perhaps conscious of this, the directors are proposing to double the return to 20% of profit after tax next year.

Further ahead

Crucially, the outlook for the airline sounds encouraging.

FY24 has started well with ticket yields up and load factors unchanged. And there’s additional capacity of 15%.

To cope with the anticipated extra demand and to help improve fuel efficiency and reduce costs, the company plans to purchase another 157 aircraft.

And the directors have set a medium-term target of achieving a profit before tax of £1bn.

Bailing out

So why did lots of investors decide to dump the stock?

The consensus among analysts was for pre-tax earnings of £469m. But I think wiping £230m off the market cap of easyJet seems a bit of an overreaction to possibly missing a profit target by only £9m.

Perhaps they have concerns about the rising price of jet fuel, which accounts for around 30% of operating costs. It’s currently around $950 per metric tonne but according to the International Air Transport Association, it’s still 12% cheaper than the average for 2022.

And the airline’s hedged 73% of its requirements for the first half of FY24 at $866, and 46% for the second half, at $822.

More likely, investors probably think the industry is too vulnerable to another pandemic or economic slowdown.

Whatever the reason, I’m not planning to sell.

As Warren Buffett once said: “If you aren’t willing to own a stock for 10 years, don’t even think about owning it for 10 minutes.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in easyJet Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £5,000 into FTSE 100 dividends right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

FTSE 100 dividends can be a terrific source of passive income, but not all leading income stocks are necessarily bargains.…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here’s a cheap FTSE 250 growth stock that I just bought

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian shares one top-notch FTSE 250 company trading at a discount that he’s just added to his long-term growth…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to turn £2,481 of savings into £266 of passive income a month!

| James Beard

Interest rates are rising but James Beard explains why he thinks the stock market is still the best way of…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

I’ve been loading up on cheap shares while I can

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains why stock market volatility today could be a perfect opportunity to snap up cheap shares for his…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

I think these are the best shares to buy now for 2024

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

These companies appear to offer excellent value for money for long-term investors, potentially being some of the best shares to…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Is it too late for investors to consider buying this FTSE 100 star?

| Simon Watkins

Despite being near a seven-month high, this FTSE 100 star appears undervalued, recently increased its dividends, and works in a…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

Are Smith & Nephew shares about to explode?

| Dr. James Fox

As investors, we're always on the lookout for a stock that could rally and lead our portfolios upwards. Could Smith…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Can I trust this 18.1% dividend yield?

| Dr. James Fox

A giant dividend yield is often a warning sign, but what about this Kazakh cement manufacturer? Is the dividend really…

Read more »