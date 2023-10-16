Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » Could the Rolls-Royce share price hit 300p? Here’s what the charts say

Could the Rolls-Royce share price hit 300p? Here’s what the charts say

Jon Smith considers some key numbers relating to the Rolls-Royce share price as he tries to understand where the stock is heading next.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After surging 200% over the past year, the Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) share price is on a tear higher. At 212p, the next major level to look at is 300p. But is the business in the right shape with enough momentum to make this happen? I took a look at some charts relating to the business to try and get a clearer picture.

Operating costs haven’t moved

A good angle to consider is operating expenses. This focuses more on general costs of running the business. In order for Rolls-Royce to become more profitable and help to support a rise to 300p, I think it’s key to control expenses and lower them.

The chart below shows the change in operating expenses for the past few years. We can exclude the extreme financials of 2020 as the pandemic hit hard. But what I’ve noted is that expenses haven’t materially changed since 2022.

Source: TradingView

The CEO has made it clear that part of the transformation of the company will involve cost-cutting. I’d want to see costs move lower before getting too excited. After all, lower costs should mean a higher profit for the business.

Currently, we’d need a 41.5% move higher in the share price to reach 300p. The share price is closely linked to the profitability of the firm. So if we saw costs fall by 25% and revenue increase by 25%, it’s reasonable to think that 300p could be a price target.

Relative value could help

As the stock isn’t overvalued, there could be room for the share price to run higher.

A good way to asses the value of a stock is via the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. I use a figure of 10 as a benchmark for fair value. The P/E ratio for Rolls-Royce stands at 10.78.

What this tells me is that rising earnings are supporting the rising share price.

Source: TradingView

A move to 300p could be achievable in two main ways. Earnings could improve later this year, pushing the share price higher so that the P/E ratio stays around 10. Or we could see investors presume that future earnings will be good. In this case, the stock could push higher to 300p.

If the stock hit 300p tomorrow, the P/E ratio would rise to 15.26.

In comparison to other stocks, a figure of 15.26 isn’t that high. I wouldn’t even call it overvalued. However, a concern I have is that investors might look to undervalued stocks instead of buying Rolls-Royce shares.

So even though 300p isn’t unrealistic, it could be a struggle simply because investors might look for cheaper stocks. If they spot a company with a P/E ratio of 5, it’s likely they’ll park their cash there instead.

Pulling it all together

I believe that 300p is a reasonable target for the Rolls-Royce share price to hit over the next year. If earnings per share increase, with lower expenses as a driving factor, the numbers do make sense.

However, it’s always going to be tough to convince myself to buy a stock that has jumped 200% already in the past year. The risk in the short term is that we see people taking profits and selling the growth stock.

If this happens, I’d use this drop to buy shares in the business.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here’s a cheap FTSE 250 growth stock that I just bought

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian shares one top-notch FTSE 250 company trading at a discount that he’s just added to his long-term growth…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

My easyJet shares are falling but I’m not letting go!

| James Beard

easyJet shares fell 7% after the airline released its 2023 preliminary results. But here's why I don't regret buying the…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Growth Shares

Should I rush to buy Ocado shares after a 25% fall?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Ocado shares have tanked over the last month. Is now a great time to invest in the online supermarket and…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Growth Shares

Nvidia vs Tesla: what’s the best growth stock for my ISA?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Nvidia and Tesla have huge investment potential. But Edward Sheldon believes one growth stock is a better buy than the…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

Why I’m convinced easyJet shares are ready to take off again

| Matthew Dumigan

After the release of a positive trading update, our writer shares why they think now could be an ideal time…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Trading for 6p now, when will the Greatland Gold (GGP) share price take off?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor takes a closer look at the Greatland Gold (GGP) share price and wonders if it is finally ready…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

If I could buy just one more UK stock in my life I’d choose this world-class company

| Harvey Jones

Imagine being restricted to buying just one more UK stock, ever. What looks like a tough decision may not be…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Are Tesla and Rivian the best EV growth stocks?

| James Beard

The electric vehicle sector seems like a good place to look for growth stocks. But there are warning signs that…

Read more »