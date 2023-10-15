Home » Investing Articles » I’m buying this 9p penny stock till I’m blue in the face!

I’m buying this 9p penny stock till I’m blue in the face!

Our writer thinks penny stock, Agronomics (LSE:ANIC), could be set for explosive growth over the next few years. And he’s putting his money on it.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Stacks of coins

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Agronomics (LSE: ANIC) is a penny stock I’ve been buying on dips for some time now. Today, it is trading at 9p, giving the company a market cap of £93m.

Here’s why I’m loading up.

Agro…what?

For those unfamiliar, Agronomics is a venture capital firm that invests in the rising industry of cellular agriculture and cultivated meat.

This is the production of animal products from cells rather than entire animals. And the meat is produced by in vitro cultivation of animal cells rather than from slaughtered animals.

The firm has provided seed and early-stage funding to various start-ups. Here are some of those and what they focus on.

COMPANYPRODUCT
SuperMeatLab-grown chicken
VitroLabsLab-grown leather
FormoAnimal-free dairy
BlueNaluLab-grown seafood
MeatableLab-grown pork and beef
EveryChicken-less eggs

Is there a need for this technology?

Around 2trn fish are caught each year for human consumption, and many species are now close to being overfished. Yet, as the global population grows, ocean fishing is expected to increase .

I’m no expert, but that doesn’t sound sustainable to me. Put bluntly, overfishing could eventually empty the oceans, with catastrophic ecological consequences.

Fortunately, viable technologies have now emerged that could provide a solution. Cells taken from animals can be immortilised, meaning they can grow indefinitely. This allows for large-scale quantities of meat to be produced from a single biopsy.

Food security

Following the war in Ukraine, which caused food supply chain problems and inflation, nations are desperate to bolster their food security.

Hence why President Joe Biden signed an executive order last year backing new technologies like cellular agriculture.

He said these can be used “to achieve our climate and energy goals, improve food security and sustainability, secure our supply chains, and grow the economy across all of America”.

Portfolio progress

Agronomics recently announced that BlueNalu has raised $33.5m in a series B financing round. This firm is a pioneer in cellular aquaculture, which involves taking living cells from fish tissue to produce fresh and frozen seafood products.

It plans to launch its first commercial product — a lab-grown premium bluefin tuna toro — following regulatory approval.

For Agronomics, this latest financing round represents a two-times multiple of invested capital. This is highly encouraging as it proves the firm is capable of identifying early-stage opportunities in this space.

It now owns 5.12% of BlueNalu and it makes up about 8% of the portfolio. Agronomics is set to profit handsomely if this (or any other) firm one day goes public or is acquired, . That’s the aim here.

Foolish takeaway

The firm’s net asset value (NAV) per share was 15.8p on 30 June. At 9p, that means the shares are trading at a 41% discount to NAV. In response, the board has launched a £3m share buyback programme.

Is the stock a bargain at 9p then? I think so, though that discount could widen further if investor sentiment around unlisted assets continues to deteriorate. That’s a risk here.

On the other hand, cellular agriculture could represent the biggest change in food production since the first domestication of plants and animals 10,000 years ago.

If so, it could be the largest mega-trend this century. And Agronomics provides a unique way to invest in it. This is why I’m buying shares at 9p.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Agronomics. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Growth Shares

Should I rush to buy Ocado shares after a 25% fall?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Ocado shares have tanked over the last month. Is now a great time to invest in the online supermarket and…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

When will Lloyds shares hit 60p again?

| Dr. James Fox

Before the pandemic, Lloyds shares frequently traded around 60p. The bank's fundamentals have improved so why is the stock so…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Will Rolls-Royce shares drop below £2?

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares are running out of momentum after surging 206% over the past 12 months. Could we see the stock…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Empty ISA? Here’s how I’d aim for £3,200 a month in passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

UK residents can use the Stocks and Shares ISA as a vehicle to build wealth over the long run and…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

When will the FTSE 100 hit 8,000 again?

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE 100 has been pulled one way and then another over the past 12 months. So, where will the…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

7 stocks that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these stocks in recent weeks.

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Is the stock market ready to rally?

| Harvey Jones

I'm busy buying shares today because they look cheap as the stock market refuses to take off. That way I'll…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Legal & General shares have a 9% dividend yield. What’s the catch?

| Stephen Wright

Legal & General shares have a 9% dividend yield. So why has the stock only returned an average of 5.3%…

Read more »