Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest my first £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA

How I’d invest my first £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA

Kicking off an investment journey with a Stocks and Shares ISA can be overwhelming for new investors. Zaven Boyrazian shows how he’d go about it.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA for the first time can be a daunting process. It also doesn’t help that most ISA providers offer seemingly countless choices among asset classes and international financial markets.

Needless to say, things can get overwhelming fairly quickly. So let’s break down the process and explore the options that might be the most suitable for novice investors.

Stocks, bonds, or funds?

With interest rates no longer hovering near zero for the first time in a decade, bonds are once again attractive investments. They’re typically lower risk versus stocks, with many now offering high single-digit returns without venturing into junk-bond territory. And for investors with a lower tolerance for risk, it might be the more suitable choice.

However, stocks, while riskier, offer the potential for significantly higher returns. Unlike bonds, whose returns are ultimately determined by the coupon rate, stocks don’t have any limits to their return potential. And in some cases, this can lead to gargantuan returns in excess of 10,000% in the long run, as demonstrated by companies like Microsoft and Intuitive Surgical, among others.

Don’t forget shareholders are part-owners in the underlying business. So if the company flourishes, so do the investors. Of course, these five-figure returns are pretty rare. And for every Netflix, there are hundreds of Blockbusters.

Finding life-changing investments isn’t a straightforward process. And even if an investor ends up owning one of the best companies of the decade, there’s no real way of knowing until years later. Not to mention, there’s always the chance that shares may be sold off too early.

This is where funds come into the picture. While these investments come with fees, it leaves the job of finding terrific opportunities to professionals, allowing the investor to sit back and relax.

Spreading my cash

As someone who likes to get my hands dirty, funds aren’t really my cup of tea. And while bonds look far more alluring today versus a few years ago, stocks continue to be one the best asset classes throughout history. And who doesn’t love the idea of potentially turning £20,000 into £2m?

But as previously mentioned, stocks, like all investments, aren’t risk-free. And putting all my eggs in one basket exposes my net worth to some serious levels of risk. This is where diversification enters the picture.

By spreading my capital across multiple high-quality enterprises, the impact of one failing is mitigated by the success of the others. This also slightly increases the odds of stumbling upon another 100-bagger investment.

Regardless, there’s no substitute for being well-informed, emotionally disciplined, and prepared. And this applies irrespective of which investing style or approach an investor decides is best for them.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Intuitive Surgical and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

Learn the secrets of the UK’s SIPP millionaires

| Alan Oscroft

Don't think it's possible to accumulate a million pounds in a SIPP? Thousands of UK investors have already done exactly…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Is it time to buy these 2 FTSE 250 stocks?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool has been exploring FTSE 250 stocks to add to his portfolio this month. Here, he breaks down two…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Are income stocks in 2023 a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains why 2023 might be a rare chance to build substantial long-term wealth with cheap income stocks capable…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing For Beginners

The average ISA is worth £33k. Here’s how I’d aim for triple that amount

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With the right type of ISA, a regular savings plan, and a solid investment strategy, it’s possible to build a…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

I’d buy the best UK shares at cheap prices now to aim to double my money

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying the best UK shares at discounted prices could lead to high returns over the long run. It could even…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

£10k in savings? Here’s how I’d aim for £10k as a second income

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details how he'd aim to turn £10k in savings into a portfolio that can deliver at least…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

How to turn £10 a week into lifetime passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Even with modest sums, it’s possible to unlock passive income for life. Zaven Boyrazian explains how to do it with…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

A super safe dividend stock that has been making payments for decades

| Andrew Mackie

Sporting a dividend yield of 5.7%, and with a high degree of visibility on future earnings, this stock is on…

Read more »