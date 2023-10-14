Home » Investing Articles » £10K in savings? Here’s how I’d target an annual passive income of £5,000

£10K in savings? Here’s how I’d target an annual passive income of £5,000

Christopher Ruane explains how he could try to build long-term passive income streams by investing in carefully-chosen dividend shares.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Trying to set up passive income streams that really do not involve work can be a challenge. One approach is to invest in shares. But while that may not require much (if any) work as such, it does take money.

With a long-term approach to investing though, I think it is possible to try and set up sizeable passive income streams even with a constrained budget. If I had a spare £10,000 in savings, for example, and wanted to target annual dividend income of £5,000 down the line, here is how I would go about it.

Get the ball rolling

First I would set up a share-dealing account, or Stocks and Shares ISA to house the money. That way, when I was ready to buy shares, I would be able to do so without delay.

Then I would start researching what sort of shares might help me reach my passive income goal. It could be tempting to do this simply by looking at dividend yield. Diversified Energy, for example, has a yield of over 18%. That certainly sounds juicy to me!

But the issue with focusing on yield is that it is a backwards-looking approach in that the dividend is what has been paid before. Dividends can be cut or cancelled at any time.

So instead, I would try to find companies I thought could throw off substantial free cash flow in future and are trading at an attractive valuation.

An example from my portfolio is British American Tobacco. Cigarettes are cheap to produce but can be sold at a high price. That helps the company pay big dividends. Currently, the Pall Mall owner had a 9% yield.

Building a portfolio

But the world is changing and cigarette consumption is falling in many markets. Although British American is building its non-cigarette business, could a future fall in free cash flow lead to a dividend cut?

It is possible, which I why I never put all my passive income eggs in one basket. With a spare £10,000 I could split the money evenly across five to 10 different shares.

Earning dividends from income shares

Although the current yield would not be my starting point when assessing potential purchases for my portfolio, I would still consider it at some point. The yield helps me understand how much passive income I might earn each year.

For example, if I managed to achieve an average dividend yield of 8% annually, my £10,000 could earn me £800 each year.

Building income thanks to compounding dividends

Still, although £800 in annual passive income would be welcome, it is a far cry from my yearly target of £5,000.

I said above that I would take a long-term approach. Specifically, rather than taking the dividends as cash to start, I would reinvest them in more shares. This is known as compounding.

Doing that, presuming flat share prices and dividends, I would be earning over £5,000 in passive income annually after 24 years.

In reality, dividends and share prices can move up or down. But the point is clear, without putting in another penny, compounding could help me try and increase my passive income streams over time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

4 superb FTSE 100 dividend stocks on my shopping list for 2024!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 income shares are true dividend heroes. Here's what I think makes them excellent wishlist stocks as we…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

9%+ dividend yields! Are these cheap-as-chips FTSE 100 stocks terrible value traps?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks carry rock-bottom valuations right now. Could they prove brilliant buys to boost my dividend income?

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

2024 stock market crash: a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich?

| Alan Oscroft

Major investors are still predicting a stock market crash, but 2023 is fast running out. Will UK shares get even…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Trading for 6p now, when will the Greatland Gold (GGP) share price take off?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor takes a closer look at the Greatland Gold (GGP) share price and wonders if it is finally ready…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

If I could buy just one more UK stock in my life I’d choose this world-class company

| Harvey Jones

Imagine being restricted to buying just one more UK stock, ever. What looks like a tough decision may not be…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

BAE shares just hit a record high! Buy, sell, or hold?

| Paul Summers

BAE Systems shares can't stop rising in value due to ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. But…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

St James’s Place shares are down 16% today. What’s going on?

| James Beard

St James's Place shares continue to come under pressure. Has the time come to pick up a bargain, or is…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Could the boohoo share price return to former glories?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer takes a closer look at the fate of the boohoo share price and examines whether it could rise…

Read more »