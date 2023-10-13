Home » Investing Articles » When will Barclays shares hit £2?

When will Barclays shares hit £2?

Barclays shares are among the cheapest on the FTSE 100, trading at just 4.24 times trailing 12-month earnings. So, will the stock push towards £2 soon?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Barclays (LSE:BARC) shares represent one of my biggest holdings. It certainly hasn’t performed overly well for me so far. However, analysts, including those at AJ Bell, have forecast that banking and financial stocks will be among those making the strongest gains over the coming year. So, could we see Barclays pip £2 a share soon?

P/E

One of the simplest valuation metrics to consider is the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, and this is where Barclays’ discount compared to its peers becomes readily apparent.

Britain’s second largest bank is currently trading at 4.24 times earnings, and 5.6 times forward earnings. This is phenomenally cheap and a fraction of the index average of around 13 times. It’s also notably below the financial sector average of approximately 10 times.

Barclays is the cheapest FTSE 100 bank when using the P/E ratio lens. It’s also considerably cheaper than US peers including Bank of America (9 times) and Goldman Sachs (15 times).

P/B

The price-to-book (P/B) ratio is an important financial metric for investors because it provides insights into a company’s valuation relative to its book value, which is essentially the net asset value of the company.

When we look at Barclays P/B ratio, we can see that the stock is massively discounted versus its tangible net asset value. The company’s P/B ratio is 0.42 times, inferring a 58% discount versus net asset value.

Created at TradingView

The above chart shows how Barclays compares to peers HSBC (1.01 times), Bank of America (0.84 times), and Goldman Sachs (0.98 times). The discount afforded to Barclays is pretty much unprecedented.

Negatives overplayed

Like banks in the US and Europe, Barclays is facing some challenges as interest rates extend beyond the levels considered optimal. These elevated interest rates can exert pressure on the bank’s operations and profitability.

If the situation were to worsen, Barclays could expect credit losses to more than double its current forecast. These are essentially the impairment charges the bank would incur from bad debt. This is because, with interest rates pushing above 5%, individuals and businesses are struggling with their repayments.

However, to date, higher interest rates have had a positive impact on bank earnings. That’s because net interest income has been greater than impairment charges.

The concern is that this could change if the economy takes a turn for the worse, or interest rates rise further. Currently, it appears as if a worst-case scenario will be avoided.

Nonetheless, it’s worth noting that Barclays was the worst performer in the UK regulators bank stress test — under a stress scenario, with Common Equity Tier 1 (a measure of liquidity) levels falling to 8.6% — which is still some way above the pass threshold.

The big question is whether Barclays deserves this considerable discount when its peers are exposed to very similar pressures.

For me, it’s an easy one. The risks are more than priced into the Barclays share price. If we apply a fair P/E ratio of eight times, the Barclays share price would be closer to £3 than £2. A similar result appears when we use a fairer P/B ratio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. James Fox has positions in Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc, Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett has earned billions in passive income. Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

By learning from the investing habits of billionaire Warren Buffett, Christopher Ruane hopes to try and boost his own passive…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

I’d build a second income with shares of this banking giant

| Muhammad Cheema

Lloyds shares currently provide a dividend yield of 6.4%. This presents a potentially great opportunity for me to generate a…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

How to think as an investor

| Morgan Housel

Most investors could do better if they acted more like historians and psychologists and less like meteorologists. Meteorologists try to…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

As the easyJet share price falls, is it a no-brainer buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The easyJet share price has been volatile, affected by so many things. Even a good trading update has just sent…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Here’s the 2-year dividend forecast for Vodafone!

| James Beard

As a shareholder in the telecoms giant, I've a keen interest in the dividend forecast for Vodafone. Unfortunately, some analysts…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

Here’s my once-in-a-decade chance to quickly build passive income of £12k a year

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is packed full of stocks offering ultra-high passive income. I may not get another chance like this…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

Weight loss drug Ozempic may now smash these FTSE 100 stocks

| Harvey Jones

The new breed of weight loss treatments may be a big win for the pharmaceutical sector but other FTSE 100…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

How I’d use FTSE 100 shares to turn an empty ISA into a bumper passive income stream

| Matthew Dumigan

With monthly contributions and by reinvesting dividends, our writer shares how they'd aim to turn an empty ISA into a…

Read more »