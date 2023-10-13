Home » Investing Articles » St James’s Place shares are down 16% today. What’s going on?

St James’s Place shares are down 16% today. What’s going on?

St James’s Place shares continue to come under pressure. Has the time come to pick up a bargain, or is there worse to come?

James Beard
Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Friday 13 October 2023 is proving to be an unlucky day for owners of St James’s Place (LSE:STJ) shares.

They crashed 16% after reports emerged that the UK wealth manager is under pressure from the Financial Conduct Authority to reduce its fees.

The company’s directors responded by issuing a bland statement saying: “all the options under consideration will ensure value for clients and a strong, secure, and sustainable business for all stakeholders“.

Poor run

Friday’s events come on top of a miserable six months in which the share price fell by 43%, including a 16% drop on 27 July 2023.

That was the day that the company released its results for the first six months of 2023. And first hinted that the Consumer Duty regulation was likely to impact its business.

Its share price is now lower than it was at the height of the pandemic. This makes me wonder whether it’s a good buying opportunity.

Not all bad

Amidst the gloom there is some good news.

During the first half of 2023, clients entrusted the company with £8bn of their money.

The underlying cash result was marginally better than for the same period in 2022 and the business now has more qualified advisors than ever before, which should help increase the level of new business.

And the interim dividend was increased to 15.83p a share.

The company has policy of paying an interim amount equivalent to 30% of the full-year payout. This means shareholders could receive 52.77p this year. If this happens, the stock is currently yielding 7.8%, well above the FTSE 100 average of 3.9%.

Although, given the uncertainty, I wouldn’t be surprised if the final payout was much lower.

Charges

There is some talk that St James’s Place may be forced to scrap early exit charges for all existing customers. I think that could be disastrous for the business.

Early termination fees act as a deterrent for clients wishing to transfer their funds to other wealth managers.

The company had £157.5bn of assets under management (AUM) at 30 June 2023. And during the first six months of 2023, it earned £1.35bn of fees and commission on these funds. Doubling this to reflect a 12-month period suggests it earns 1.7% from clients.

If (say), 20% of the company’s AUM were moved as a result of exit fees being eliminated, revenue could drop by over £500m. Just imagine how investors would react then!

That’s why investing in the company at the moment would be too risky for me. Until the position becomes clearer I think there could be further downwards pressure on its share price.

But I would be happy if the company was forced to change its charging structure. Not because I want to see existing shareholders suffer even more, but because the company manages my pension! Any fee reduction is therefore welcome.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

2024 stock market crash: a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich?

| Alan Oscroft

Major investors are still predicting a stock market crash, but 2023 is fast running out. Will UK shares get even…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Trading for 6p now, when will the Greatland Gold (GGP) share price take off?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor takes a closer look at the Greatland Gold (GGP) share price and wonders if it is finally ready…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

If I could buy just one more UK stock in my life I’d choose this world-class company

| Harvey Jones

Imagine being restricted to buying just one more UK stock, ever. What looks like a tough decision may not be…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

BAE shares just hit a record high! Buy, sell, or hold?

| Paul Summers

BAE Systems shares can't stop rising in value due to ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. But…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Could the boohoo share price return to former glories?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer takes a closer look at the fate of the boohoo share price and examines whether it could rise…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Are Tesla and Rivian the best EV growth stocks?

| James Beard

The electric vehicle sector seems like a good place to look for growth stocks. But there are warning signs that…

Read more »

Hand of a mature man opening a safety deposit box.
Dividend Shares

2 super-safe dividend shares that have been paying income for decades

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up two dividend shares that have paid out consecutive income to investors for at least two decades,…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy Scottish Mortgage shares!

| James Beard

Despite tech stocks being back in fashion, Scottish Mortgage shares have fallen 8% since October 2022. But I think the…

Read more »