Home » Investing Articles » How many Imperial Brands shares would I need for £1k a year in passive income?

How many Imperial Brands shares would I need for £1k a year in passive income?

This Fool wonders whether the generous passive income on offer from Imperial Brands shares right now is really worth the risk.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It seems somewhat surprising to me that Imperial Brands (LSE: IMB) shares have marched 10% higher over the last few days. After all, it was only in early October when Rishi Sunak proposed stopping anyone aged 14 or younger from ever legally buying cigarettes in England.

Given this proposed crackdown on smoking, and possibly vaping too, I’d have expected the opposite share price reaction. And this is why I’m a long-term investor and not a day trader. My crystal ball malfunctions far too often for me to ever make much money ‘trading’.

But even after the recent share price rise, tobacco company Imperial Brands has an eye-catching dividend yield of 8.3%. That’s one of the highest yields in the FTSE 100 today.

So, should I invest? And how many shares would I need to target £1,000 a year in passive income?

The maths

Well, the Imperial dividend is 146p per share today. And a share price of 1,755p means I’d need approximately 685 shares to aim for £1k a year in passive income. They would set me back around £12k.

Now, no dividend is guaranteed, but the payout looks to be secure here. That’s because the forecast dividend for the current financial year is covered more than 2.5 times by free cash flow.

Plus, if I became a shareholder, I’d take comfort in the firm’s strong brands, notably Lambert & Butler and Golden Virginia. It also owns Rizla, which is one of only a few brands — along with Coca-Cola, Hoover, Jacuzzi, Tupperware etc — whose name defines the product.

Rewarding shareholders

By and large, investors hold tobacco stocks for the share buybacks and high level of income on offer. And in its latest market update on 5 October, Imperial delivered on both counts.

It announced a £1.1bn buyback for its new financial year (which started on 1 October), a 10% increase on last year. Plus, it expects total shareholder payouts including dividends to exceed £2.4bn this year. That’s around 15% of its market cap.

Also encouraging is that full-year revenue excluding exchange rate fluctuations is expected to grow in the low single digits. Overall sales of both combustibles and next-generation products (which include vapes) have been growing. Underlying operating profit growth is expected to be in the mid single digits.

This good news enabled investors to overlook Rishi Sunak’s announcement. At least for now.

Do I need the worry?

Unfortunately, I can’t quite so easily shrug off the risks, despite the generous income on offer. Under the proposed crackdown, someone born on or after 1 January 2009 will never legally be allowed to buy tobacco. New Zealand has already made this law.

Do I see more countries, particularly across Europe, doing something similar? I do, yes. The number of cigarette smokers worldwide is already in long-term decline, and that’s without further regulatory onslaughts.

Also, I expect more legislation targeting vapes, especially those yummy-sounding flavoured ones I’d normally associate with a sweet shop. That could harm the company’s already anaemic long-term growth prospects.

Finally, many institutional investors aren’t allowed to invest in the tobacco sector, for obvious reasons. I don’t see that changing, which means the shares could be lowly rated permanently.

Given all this, I’m not interested in buying this tobacco stock for passive income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

Investors should consider this share in the event of a stock market crash

| Muhammad Cheema

During times of economic instability, a stock market crash is always possible. Muhammad Cheema discusses one share he thinks will…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

Second income of £10k a year for just £3 a day? Here’s my plan

| Harvey Jones

Dividend-paying FTSE 100 shares are a brilliant way of generating a second income for my retirement. But there's no time…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Investing a £20k ISA in these 5 dividend shares would give me £1,500 income in year 1

| Harvey Jones

I think today's a brilliant time to load up on dividend shares as stock prices fall and yields go through…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

No savings? I’d follow Warren Buffett’s method to target lifetime passive income

| Matthew Dumigan

By investing in undervalued companies and holding for the long term, our writer shares how they'd follow Warren Buffett's method…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

£0 in an ISA? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into a second income of £500 per month

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer shares how they would invest in high-yield income stocks in an attempt to turn an empty ISA into…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

One penny stock under 50p investors should consider snapping up

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains why this penny stock looks like an attractive option and could experience excellent growth in the coming…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Should I buy Rolls-Royce shares at £2 today?

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have stormed ahead in 2023, and there are profit rises on the cards for the next few years.…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

2 slam-dunk income stocks investors should consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor details two top income stocks that could provide consistent and stable dividends to boost any passive income stream.

Read more »