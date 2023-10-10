Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » 2 top UK dividend stocks to consider buying in October

2 top UK dividend stocks to consider buying in October

These FTSE 100 dividend stocks have relatively low valuations and sport attractive yields. Edward Sheldon believes they’re worth a closer look.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dividend stocks can play a valuable role in an investment portfolio. With such shares, one has two potential sources of return (capital gains and income).

Here, I’m going to highlight two UK-listed dividend stocks that I’ve got my eye on in October. I think these shares are worth a closer look right now.

Super dividend growth track record

First up is Coca-Cola HBC (LSE: CCH). It’s a major bottler of Coca-Cola products. At present, it has a yield of around 3.6%.

There are a number of reasons I’m drawn to this stock.

One is that the company has put together an excellent dividend growth track record. Since 2013 (when it came to the market), it has increased its payout every year.

Another is that it has a dividend coverage ratio (a measure of dividend security) of a little over two. This indicates that the dividend is unlikely to be cut in the near term.

Looking beyond the dividend here, I like the fact that the company has several long-term growth drivers. The growth of the travel industry is one — who doesn’t like an ice-cold Coke on holiday? Rising wealth in emerging markets is another.

One risk to consider is the future impact of weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy. Concerns over these drugs, and their ability to reduce the desire to consume snack foods, have hit the Coca-Cola brabd’s owner, Coca-Cola Co significantly recently. This is an issue to keep an eye on.

Overall, however, I see a lot of appeal. The shares currently trade on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 12 – a very reasonable valuation.

Trading at a discount to the market

The second stock I want to highlight is GSK (LSE: GSK). It’s a healthcare company that operates in two main areas – medicines and vaccines. Its yield is currently around 3.8%.

This stock doesn’t have the dividend growth track record that Coca-Cola HBC has. Recently, the company lowered its payout to strengthen its financials.

On the plus side, however, its yield is a little higher.

Additionally, the stock is cheaper from a valuation perspective. Currently, GSK has a forward-looking P/E ratio of around 10 (versus the FTSE 100 median of 12.3). I see quite a bit of value on offer at that multiple.

This is another stock with a number of long-term growth drivers. Global population growth is one. This should increase demand for medicines and vaccines. Improving healthcare standards in emerging market countries such as China and India is another.

Now, a risk here is Zantac litigation. This is creating a fair bit of uncertainty at the moment as GSK could be on the hook for billions in damages if a link is found between the product and cancer. This is one reason the stock’s valuation is quite low right now.

All things considered, however, I think the risk/reward proposition is quite attractive at the moment.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Twenty pound notes in back pocket of jeans
Investing Articles

Investment trusts: why The PRS REIT shares are a great buy for passive income!

| Royston Wild

Demand for The PRS REIT shares has leapt following more strong trading numbers. Here's why I'd buy the investment trust…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy these FTSE 100 shares for passive income?

| Royston Wild

Recent share price weakness leaves these UK blue-chip shares with gigantic dividend yields. Could they be a great way to…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d buy 10,000 shares of this high-yield FTSE 100 share to aim for a £10,000 second income

| Christopher Ruane

Can this writer really aim for a £10k annual second income by investing less than £20k in this high-yield share?…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

A 10.2% yield but down 16%! This looks a FTSE passive income gem to me

| Simon Watkins

Down 16% from March, but with a strong core business, a high yield, and undervalued to its peers, this stock…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here’s why this impressive FTSE 250 stock could soar to new heights

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer explains why she believes this FTSE 250 stock, which just recorded impressive results, could be on the cusp…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Forget bond yields! These 3 LSE dividend stocks now yield more than 8%

| Harvey Jones

Bond yields are rising, but these three dividend stocks all pay more generous income and offer superior capital growth prospects.

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

At 19%, can the Diversified Energy dividend yield really last?

| Christopher Ruane

The Diversified Energy dividend means that the shares offer an unusually high yield. Christopher Ruane considers whether it might last.

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Should I snap up Imperial Brands shares for the 8.6% dividend yield?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane runs his slide rule over Imperial Brands shares and explains why he prefers to invest in a rival…

Read more »