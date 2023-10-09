Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 value stocks! Which should I buy in 2024?

2 FTSE 100 value stocks! Which should I buy in 2024?

Which of these blue-chip value stocks would look better in my portfolio next year? Or should I consider snapping up both?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

These FTSE 100 value stocks have rock-bottom earnings multiples and huge dividend yields. Which one is the better buy?

Tesco

Supermarket Tesco (LSE:TSCO) might be retail royalty. But its shares command a very humble valuation, at least based on the City’s earnings forecasts.

For the financial year to February 2025, it trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11 times. This is below the FTSE 100’s forward average of 12 times. Furthermore, the grocer carries a chunky 4.5% dividend yield.

Yet this is a UK share I don’t plan to buy next year. Its ultra-popular Clubcard loyalty scheme allows it to retain customers more effectively than its mid-tier rivals like Sainsbury’s. It is also successfuly winning customers from premium supermarkets through expansion of its Tesco Finest luxury lines.

However, the intense competition the company faces makes it one to avoid, in my book. Last week, the company upgraded its profits and free cash flow forecasts for the current financial year. This was thanks in large part to the positive impact of its ‘Save to Invest’ streamlining programme.

Effective cost-cutting meant adjusted operating margins at Tesco’s core UK and Irish retail unit rose 47 basis points in the six months to August, to 4.4%.

Still, those margins remain wafer thin. And the danger to them remains high as competition grows. Aldi and Lidl remain committed to rapid expansion of their distribution hub and store networks. Over the weekend, The Sunday Telegraph said that Waitrose is talking with Amazon about a potential delivery link-up, too.

Tesco isn’t the all-conquering retail beast that it once was. Indeed, its market share — and thus its ability to generate big profits — over the long term is likely to continue shrinking, while the pressure to cut prices will also mount.

Vodafone Group

Fellow FTSE 100 share Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD) is a much more attractive value stock in my opinion.

It trades on a P/E ratio of just 9.7 times for the financial year to March 2025. On top of this, its dividend yield for then stands at an enormous 8.8%. This is more than double the Footsie’s prospective average of 3.8%.

Like Tesco, Vodafone faces a severe threat in the form of huge competition. But I feel confident that it could still grow profits strongly for two reasons.

Firstly, demand for telecoms services should grow strongly over the next decade as the digital revolution clicks through the gears. The business is investing heavily in areas like 5G and broadband to exploit this opportunity, too.

Secondly, I think earnings from its African operations will surge as telecoms product penetration increases from its current low levels. Revenues at its Vodacom unit — which now covers Egypt alongside the likes of South Africa and Mozambique — rose 5.4% in the last fiscal year.

Customer numbers here continue to grow strongly, as well as at the firm’s M-PESA mobile money division.

Even if Vodafone does cut dividends some time during the next two years (as some brokers expect), strong cash generation means the business may well still deliver FTSE 100-mashing dividends over the period. I think it’s a bargain at current prices.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com, J Sainsbury Plc, Tesco Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Could the Games Workshop share price double in the next five years?

| Christopher Ruane

The Games Workshop share price has tripled in the past five years. Christopher Ruane wonders whether it could double in…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here’s why this impressive FTSE 250 stock could soar to new heights

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer explains why she believes this FTSE 250 stock, which just recorded impressive results, could be on the cusp…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Forget bond yields! These 3 LSE dividend stocks now yield more than 8%

| Harvey Jones

Bond yields are rising, but these three dividend stocks all pay more generous income and offer superior capital growth prospects.

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

At 19%, can the Diversified Energy dividend yield really last?

| Christopher Ruane

The Diversified Energy dividend means that the shares offer an unusually high yield. Christopher Ruane considers whether it might last.

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Should I snap up Imperial Brands shares for the 8.6% dividend yield?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane runs his slide rule over Imperial Brands shares and explains why he prefers to invest in a rival…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

BP shares were down last week, so is now a good time to buy?

| Dylan Hood

BP shares have had a solid run in the last 12 months, rising over 7%. Given the stock is down…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

If I’d bought 1,000 Aviva shares a year ago, would I have made money?

| Christopher Ruane

How have Aviva shares performed over the past year? Our writer considers the data and ponders whether he ought to…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Here’s my 30-year passive income plan

| Charlie Keough

This Fool plans to use streams of passive income to assist him in later life. Here, he details his plan…

Read more »