£10k in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into £100k!

Using a sound investment strategy and regular savings, it’s possible to build a huge Stocks and Shares ISA, says Dr James Fox.

The Stocks and Shares ISA is a highly effective vehicle for wealth generation because it allows me to invest in a tax-efficient way. My gains, whether from capital appreciation or dividends, are not subject to capital gains tax or income tax. This means I can keep more of my investment returns.

Additionally, the flexibility of a Stocks and Shares ISA is a game changer. I can choose from a wide range of investments, including stocks, bonds, funds, and more, allowing me to create a diversified portfolio tailored to my financial goals and risk tolerance.

Furthermore, the potential for long-term growth is compelling. With compound interest working in my favour, my investments have the opportunity to grow substantially over time, helping me build wealth and secure my financial future.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Building wealth

Building a robust investment portfolio hinges on two key ingredients, namely time and consistent contributions. Time is my greatest ally in the world of investing. By starting early and remaining invested over the long term, I can give my choices the opportunity to grow through the power of compounding.

Consistent contributions are equally vital. By regularly adding funds to my portfolio, I can ensure that my investments have the necessary fuel to thrive. This disciplined approach allows me to take advantage of market opportunities, weather volatility, and steadily build wealth over time.

Letting it grow

Compounding is the secret sauce for long-term growth. It’s like a financial superpower that accelerates wealth creation over time.

Here’s how it works. When I invest my money, whether it’s in stocks, bonds, or other assets, I earn returns on that investment. These can come in the form of interest, dividends, or capital gains. The magic of compounding kicks in when I reinvest those returns instead of cashing them in.

As time goes on, not only does my original investment continue to grow, but the returns generated also start generating their own returns. This creates a snowball effect where my wealth multiplies exponentially.

It’s like a tree that keeps bearing fruit, and the more fruit it bears, the more seeds I have to plant, leading to even more trees and more fruit.

Top-quality investments

Of course, if I invest poorly, I could lose money. There’s nothing compounding can do about that. As such, I need to do my research and build a portfolio around top-quality investments.

Personally, my portfolio is built around what I believe undervalued stocks such as Barclays, Hargreaves Lansdown and Legal & General. These are complemented by companies like Meta which present stronger growth opportunities.

I also put a limited amount of capital aside for high-growth, and occasionally speculative investments, such as CRISPR Therapeutics and Spero Therapeutics.

Building up to £100k

With £300 of monthly contributions and an 8% annualised yield, I could turn £10k into £100k in just 12 years. Of course, if I contribute more, or my investments are more successful, this could be achieved quicker.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. James Fox has positions in Barclays Plc, CRISPR Therapeutics, Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Legal & General Group Plc, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, CRISPR Therapeutics, Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, and Meta Platforms. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

