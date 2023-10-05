Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » Why this FTSE 250 stock skyrocketed over 10% this morning

Why this FTSE 250 stock skyrocketed over 10% this morning

Jon Smith notes a sharp move higher in the share price of a FTSE 250 company, so investigates the full-year results that are hot off the press.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It has been a busy morning (5 October) in the stock market. Included in the action is a FTSE 250 stock that’s up 13% to far. Given the sharp move, here are the details that caused it to rise and whether I think the share could be worth buying.

Let’s get straight to it

Volution (LSE:FAN) is the stock in question. It went public back in 2014 and manufactures ventilation equipment for both the corporate and residential sectors.

Trading at 380p, the share price is now up 21% over the past year. The main driver for the bump this morning came from the release of full-year results.

The short story is that the results were strong, hence the move higher. Revenue grew by 6.6% versus last year, with adjusted operating profit also up 7.7%. This meant that reported profit before tax increased from £47.2m to £48.8m.

Impressively, the compound annual growth rate of the earnings per share since the IPO stands at 12.7%. That’s a strong statistic and shows how well the company has done over the past decade.

The future looks bright

I don’t think that the numbers alone would be enough to justify the large share price move though. What has helped this is the outlook going forward. A large part of the growth this year came from regulation regarding decarbonisation of buildings to make indoor air cleaner.

This is now a legal requirement, and so I feel this is going to be the source of future revenue and profit for the company next year. It’s a huge issue that firms will need to comply with, whatever the cost.

The other part of the optimistic outlook comes from recent acquisitions. The firm bought DVS in
New Zealand just after year end. This adds to two other purchases of companies in Europe in the year. Naturally, the full benefit of integrating these businesses will take some time. So the uptick that this will provide should be seen over the next year or two, likely boosting results even further.

Mindful of interest rates

The CEO commented that “we are mindful of the impact of higher interest rates on consumer confidence and new-build construction.” This negative impact could mean that consumers decide to hold off on purchases, which will lower demand for Volution’s products.

This is a risk going forward, but I believe interest rates are close to peaking. If this is correct, then the issue should subside over the coming months. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t see rates falling quickly. But at least sentiment should improve in that people aren’t worried about not knowing how high rates could go.

On balance, I think the company could continue to perform well, especially with the favourable regulations. Investors would do well to consider adding this stock to a diversified portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Down 95%, are battered ASOS shares an oversold bargain?

| John Fieldsend

ASOS shares at a 95% discount? That’s how much they’ve dropped in a shocking two years for the firm. Is…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Growth Shares

If I’d invested £1k in Lloyds shares during the financial crisis, here’s what I’d have now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith casts his mind back to the financial crisis in 2008 and considers what the situation would be now…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

Should I be buying Rolls-Royce shares at 221p?

| Dylan Hood

Rolls-Royce shares have been on fire over the last six months, rising almost 50%. This Fool wonders whether now is…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Can the IAG share price rise 33% and hit £2 by acquiring TAP?

| John Choong

John Choong lays out whether the IAG share price can hit £2 by 2024, with a potential acquisition of TAP…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

At 28p, is there any hope for boohoo shares as Shein dominates?

| Ben McPoland

With Chinese shopping apps continuing to gobble up market share, our writer wonders whether boohoo shares will continue to struggle.

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

1 FTSE growth stock I’d buy in 2023 to boost my ISA

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian just bought shares in this FTSE 250 growth stock he believes has the potential to deliver explosive gains…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

Forget Bitcoin and Ethereum, I’d buy UK stocks to turn £10k into a £100k nest egg

| John Fieldsend

If I wanted to turn £10k into £100k, I would veer away from cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum and towards…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Growth Shares

Wizz Air vs easyJet shares – which is the better buy?

| John Choong

easyJet and Wizz Air shares were flying in early 2023, but have since dropped. John Choong lays out which airline…

Read more »