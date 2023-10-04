Home » Investing Articles » Will it soon be too late to buy Tesco shares cheaply?

Will it soon be too late to buy Tesco shares cheaply?

Tesco shares have had a good year so far in 2023, and they got an extra boost from rising first-half profits. But are they good value now?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Are Tesco (LSE: TSCO) shares cheap?

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett once said: “It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

I rate Tesco as a great company for long-term investors, and I think the share price is more than fair right now. So yes, that makes Tesco cheap by my standards.

The shares rise

Tesco shares inched up a couple of percent on 4 October, in response to the retail giant’s first-half results. It makes me wonder how long they might remain good value.

The price has gained this year, but it’s moved sideways over five years.

Safety

Still, Tesco shares held up pretty well in the 2020 crash, particularly compared to the big pandemic losers.

And that says one key thing to me.

The stock is resilient. And that’s surely down to the essential nature of the business, and the firm’s leading position in its sector.

New crash?

Will there be a new stock market crash soon? I don’t think so. Not when FTSE 100 shares are on low valuations, and analysts predict earnings and dividend rises.

But we might see a wobble if US markets fall, and I think there’s a fair chance of that.

So, I’d put Tesco on my list of stocks that could be good to soften the pain of any possible downturn.

But how did the half go, and what does the future look like?

First half

Chief executive Ken Murphy focused on cutting prices and helping customers. He said: “We are committed to doing everything we can to drive down food bills and Tesco is now consistently the cheapest full-line grocer.

I wonder why he stressed that, rather than Tesco’s profits, which climbed in the period?

On a statutory basis, operating profit doubled to £1.48bn. Tesco reckoned it’s up a more modest 14% in adjusted terms, with the adjustments made to last year’s figures.

Adjusted earnings per share rose by 16.8%, to 12.26p. And the company kept the interim dividend at 3.85p per share.

Good enough

For shareholders, I think that’s a pretty fair result.

Seeing profits rise when inflation is high has to be good. Then again, some wholesale prices are falling, and that should improve margins in the short term.

For the full year, Tesco now expects £2.6bn to £2.7bn in retail adjusted operating profit, and retail free cash flow of £1.8bn to £2bn.

Oh, and a “relentless focus on customers” remains a key part of its strategy.

The verdict?

These numbers are better than I’d hoped. We’re looking at a forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of under 12 for the full year, with the dividend yield at 4.1%. That looks cheap enough.

Tesco is still very much dependent on how inflation goes in the near future. And margins could be squeezed again in the second half.

So, there’s still plenty of uncertainty, and I don’t expect any big share price moves for a while. But I do rate Tesco as one of the FTSE 100’s best safety stocks for long-term investors to consider.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

easyJet shares are up 27% so should I be buying today?

| Dylan Hood

Since the start of 2023, easyJet shares have soared almost 27%. This Fool assesses whether now is the right time…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

I’d buy 2,617 shares of Aviva stock for a £1,169 yearly second income

| John Fieldsend

Aviva stock might have world-beating second income potential. Here’s how I plan to take advantage of its excellent 8% yield.

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

An 11% yield but down 29%, this passive income star looks like a hidden gem

| Simon Watkins

Down sharply but undervalued to its peers, with strong business brands and a high yield, this FTSE 100 stock seems…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

This might be the best FTSE 100 stock right now

| Muhammad Cheema

Aviva has lagged the market by quite some distance in 2023. Let’s see why it's still considered a top FTSE…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

The curse of October: I’m still investing despite growing fears of a stock market crash

| Andrew Mackie

As recessionary indicators abound, this Fool outlines how he’s positioning his portfolio in the event of a stock market crash.

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Should I snap up these FTSE 250 stocks in October?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is searching the market and has targeted FTSE 250 stocks. Here, he explores two he'd consider buying this…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are considered undervalued, but should I buy them?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Rolls-Royce shares are popular at the moment, but Oliver Rodzianko analyses how the company fundamentals fail to live up to…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Small-Cap Shares

3 high-risk, high-reward stocks I’ve bought for my ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has bought these exciting UK and US growth stocks for his ISA in an effort to generate explosive…

Read more »