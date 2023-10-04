Home » Investing Articles » 2 defensive dividend shares to help protect wealth

2 defensive dividend shares to help protect wealth

Zaven Boyrazian highlights two dividend shares with impressive track records that may be the perfect addition to defensive portfolios.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dividend shares can be a lucrative stream of passive income. However, since these companies are typically more mature industry leaders, they can also be a terrific source of portfolio stability to help protect existing wealth.

For those already in or nearing retirement, these types of stocks could be the more prudent choice when building a defensive portfolio. And luckily for British investors, the FTSE 100 is home to a vast collection to choose from.

The biggest monopoly in Britain?

It’s no secret that demand for energy is on the rise. And while the headlines usually focus on the companies finding solutions to generate green electricity, little credit is given to National Grid (LSE:NG.). After being established in the 1930s, the company owns and operates the UK’s energy distribution infrastructure that connects households with electricity.

As such, the firm pretty much exists with next to no competition. And while management is regulated by Ofgem, which limits its pricing power, the company has proven to be one of the most reliable sources of dividends for decades. In fact, National Grid has hiked shareholder payouts for more than 24 consecutive years.

Of course, there are some negatives to consider. Artificial caps on its pricing, expensive maintenance of energy infrastructure, and the 2021 acquisition of Western Power Distribution have racked up quite an impressive £42.9bn pile of debt.

Management has begun addressing the group’s leverage, which could pose a significant problem if the Bank of England decides to resume interest rate hikes. However, with a long history of navigating periods of economic instability and electricity demand not likely to disappear anytime soon, National Grid may still be one of the most reliable income stocks in the UK. At least, that’s what I think.

Fancy a pint?

One of the biggest names in the alcohol industry is Diageo (LSE:DGE). The beverage business owns over 200 brands, including Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Baileys, and Guinness. Not all investors may morally agree with investing in a manufacturer and distributor of alcoholic drinks. But there’s no denying the group’s track record is quite impressive.

With long-term demand for Diageo’s brands remaining robust, the company has been able to generate chunky profits fairly consistently. As a result, dividends have been hiked for 36 years consecutive years. So, it’s no wonder that Warren Buffett snapped up a $41.3m stake in the business earlier this year.

Recently, the stock has taken a bit of a tumble as net sales growth has started to shrink. It seems even after hiking prices, the decline in sales volumes in markets like the United States is taking its toll on the business.

However, given the current economic environment, this isn’t exactly a surprise. And with performance being dragged down by external temporary factors rather than an internal fundamental problem, this may only be a temporary speed bump on yet another multi-decade streak of dividend hikes.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

1 FTSE growth stock I’d buy in 2023 to boost my ISA

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian just bought shares in this FTSE 250 growth stock he believes has the potential to deliver explosive gains…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

Forget Bitcoin and Ethereum, I’d buy UK stocks to turn £10k into a £100k nest egg

| John Fieldsend

If I wanted to turn £10k into £100k, I would veer away from cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum and towards…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

£20k in an ISA? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into a £12k yearly second income

| Ben McPoland

With the right long-term mindset, it's possible to build up a huge portfolio that could throw off a very sizeable…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Best British growth stocks to consider buying in October

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top growth stocks they’d buy in October, which included two relatively new…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend shares! Which should I buy for passive income?

| Royston Wild

These UK blue-chip shares have proven to be brilliant buys for passive income. But which of them would be the…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

2 dividend shares investors should consider buying in October

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer breaks down two dividend shares investors should consider buying to bolster their passive income through juicy dividends.

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? Here’s how I’d aim for passive income of £3,000 a month

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman explains how he'd aim for a long-term target of £36k a year in tax-free passive income if he…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

6%+ dividend yields! 3 high-yield UK shares I’d buy for a second income

| Royston Wild

I think these UK shares could be a great way to make better-than-average dividend income. Here's why they're on my…

Read more »