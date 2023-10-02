Home » Investing Articles » Market Movers » Why Ocado, Smith & Nephew, and Diageo shares fell in September

Why Ocado, Smith & Nephew, and Diageo shares fell in September

Edward Sheldon highlights some of the FTSE 100’s biggest losers in September, including Diageo shares, and looks at what went wrong.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

September wasn’t a bad month for the UK stock market as a whole. However, there were some big losers over the period including Ocado (LSE:OCDO), Smith & Nephew (LSE: SN.), and Diageo (LSE:DGE) shares.

So, what was behind the weakness in these shares? And are they worth buying today?

Ocado

Ocado experienced the biggest fall of the three aforementioned stocks, losing about 31% of its value.

I put the weakness here down to a few factors.

Firstly, the stock saw a big downgrade from analysts at Exane BNP. Stating that Ocado’s risk/reward was “out of kilter again”, it lowered the company’s rating to ‘underperform’ from ‘neutral’ but kept its target price at 390p.

Secondly, in the second half of the month, sentiment towards unprofitable companies rapidly deteriorated as investors realised that interest rates are going to be higher for longer.

Next, the stock had seen a huge run (+190%) between early June and late July. So a pullback was always likely.

Are Ocado shares worth buying today? I think so, as I believe the company has considerable long-term growth potential.

That said, I see them as higher risk, so I wouldn’t take a huge position.

Smith & Nephew

Turning to medical devices company Smith & Nephew, its shares fell around 4% for the month.

Again, there were a few issues that caused weakness here.

One was hype around weight-loss drugs such as Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro. The theory is that these drugs could potentially lead to less demand for joint replacements in the future.

Another was continued economic weakness in China, where Smith & Nephew generates a decent chunk of revenue.

Is this a good buying opportunity? I think so.

Personally, I can’t see weight-loss drugs having a huge impact on the firm’s market in the long run (although we can’t rule it out).

And right now, the healthcare stock looks really cheap. At present the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio here is less than 12. I think that’s a steal.

Diageo

Finally, we have Diageo, which fell around 6%.

I think a lot of the weakness here is down to China. Late in August, rival Pernod Ricard warned that its Chinese sales will decline in the current quarter as China’s property meltdown was keeping people away from bars and nightclubs.

But it’s potentially also related to the ‘higher-for-longer’ interest rate theme. If interest rates remain higher, consumers are going to have less money to spend, and may end up downgrading to cheaper spirits brands (Diageo generally focuses on more premium brands).

Is now a good time to buy the stock? I think it is.

Looking ahead, I expect this company to continue growing its revenues, earnings, and dividends at a healthy rate as it expands into new markets (and wealth rises in the developing world).

And with the stock trading on a forward-looking P/E ratio of just 18, I like the risk/reward proposition.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Diageo Plc and Smith & Nephew Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc, Ocado Group Plc, and Smith & Nephew Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Market Movers

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Should investors buy Aston Martin shares after they just raced 13% higher?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer looks at why Aston Martin shares have surged today and considers whether they might warrant a place in…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Market Movers

FirstGroup shares are hot in 2023. Should I buy some?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

FirstGroup shares are in a strong uptrend at the moment thanks to strong results. Are they worth buying? Edward Sheldon…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

Why Ocado shares spiked 5% today to top the FTSE 100

| Ben McPoland

Ocado (LSE:OCDO) stock was the biggest riser in the FTSE 100 today. What caused this share price jump on a…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Market Movers

The Whitbread share price is on fire in 2023! Should I buy some stock for my ISA?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Whitbread share price is enjoying a strong uptrend right now. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at whether the hotel stock…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Down 14%! Should I buy the dip in the AstraZeneca share price?

| Ben McPoland

The AstraZeneca share price has been falling in recent weeks and oil giant Shell has quietly regained the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

Psst… these FTSE 100 shares have quietly jumped to 52-week highs!

| Paul Summers

While some top-tier companies hog the headlines, other FTSE 100 shares are busy setting new highs. Is there more to…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d bought £1k of Centrica shares at the start of 2023, here’s what I’d have now

| Paul Summers

Centrica shares have continued to absolutely thrash the market and prove our writer wrong. Is he finally ready to buy?

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Beazley share price?

| Kevin Godbold

With decent half-year results from FTSE 100 insurer Beazley, is the share price weakness a buying opportunity for investors?

Read more »