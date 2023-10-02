Home » Investing Articles » 2 top value stocks I’d buy in October to hold for 10 years!

2 top value stocks I’d buy in October to hold for 10 years!

I’m hoping to have some extra cash to invest in UK value stocks this month. And the following top shares are on my radar right now.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m looking for brilliant bargains to buy this month. And these top-notch UK value stocks have attracted my attention, thanks to their low earnings multiples.

Here’s why I’d buy them today and hold them for the long haul.

BAE Systems

The defence market is tipped for further strong expansion over the next decade. It’s a phenomenon that makes BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) a great long-term buy, in my opinion.

Spending in the West is booming as tensions with China and Russia steadily grow. Weapons sales to the US, for instance, has soared and is tipped to keep flying, as the following forecasts from Statista show.

Chart showed reported and forecast defence spending in the US.
Source: Statista

As a critical supplier to the US and UK governments, BAE Systems can expect orders to steadily pick up as the decade progresses. Just today it announced it had been awarded a near-£4bn contract to build submarines under the AUKUS security pact between the UK, US, and Australia.

The FTSE 100 company looks like it could be a great way for investors to capitalise on this industry boom, too.

As the chart below shows, the company trades at a decent discount to its industry rivals. US defence contractors Northrup Grumman and Lockheed Martin trade on forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios north of 20 times. France’s Thales also trades on a multiple above that of BAE Systems, whose ratio stands at around 15.9 times.


Created with TradingView

Okay, the firm’s ratio is higher than the FTSE 100’s multiple of 12 times. But I believe this is a fair reflection of the defence industry’s bright outlook and BAE Systems’ ongoing ability to capitalise on this. It booked a whopping £21.1bn worth of orders between January and June, up 16% year on year.

Earnings here could suffer if programme development issues emerge. But on balance, I think this is a top value stock to buy.

Tritax Eurobox

Demand for logistics and warehouse space is also poised for strong growth over the next decade. It’s why I already own shares in Tritax Big Box REIT and am looking to open a position in Tritax Eurobox (LSE:EBOX) this month.

Why this particular property stock? Well unlike most London-listed businesses in this sector, Tritax Eurobox owns and operates assets across mainland Europe. This helps to spread risk.

Some of the markets the firm operates in are tipped to grow especially strongly, too. Germany is forecast to record the strongest continental expansion over the next three years, according to a recent report from Savills, while Spain’s logistics sector is also earmarked for impressive growth.


Created with TradingView

I also like the excellent value for money that Tritax Eurobox shares offer. As the chart above shows, they trade on a lower forward P/E ratio than those of UK-focused peers Tritax Big Bix, Warehouse REIT, and Urban Logistics REIT.

Investors can also grab a giant 8.4% dividend yield today. I’d buy the company even though tough economic conditions in the near term could hamper profits growth.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Tritax Big Box REIT Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Tritax Big Box REIT Plc, and Warehouse REIT Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

2 UK shares I’d gladly buy in October

| Cliff D'Arcy

These two UK shares have both lost value over the last five years. However, I'd happily buy more for their…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

UK house prices: a once-in-a-decade second income opportunity

| Stephen Wright

With house prices falling at their fastest rates since 2009, Stephen Wright thinks PRS REIT offers investors a once-in-a-decade second…

Read more »

Syringe and vial on blue background
Investing Articles

Scancell shares are on fire! Should I buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Scancell shares produced massive gains for investors in September. Are they worth buying today? Edward Sheldon provides his take.

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

As many FTSE 100 shares struggle, here’s one soaring stock to consider buying!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Despite the collective struggles of many FTSE 100 shares in recent times, one has managed to perform well. Our writer…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

I’d regret not buying this once-in-a-generation level of high-yield passive income!

| Ben McPoland

The income on offer from some high-yield dividend shares in the UK today is an opportunity that I just can't…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Should I rush to buy Tesco shares today?

| John Choong

Tesco is set to reports its H1 results on Wednesday. John Choong lays out what to expect and whether Tesco…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Dividend Shares

Why BP shares rose 9% in September

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

BP shares are in a strong upward trend right now and are delivering strong gains for investors. Here, Edward Sheldon…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Here’s my £5-a-day passive income plan!

| Charlie Keough

By sacrificing just £5 a day, this Fool is confident he could build streams of passive income to serve him…

Read more »