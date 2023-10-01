Home » Investing Articles » An unmissable opportunity as the Scottish Mortgage share price dips?

An unmissable opportunity as the Scottish Mortgage share price dips?

The Scottish Mortgage share price continues to fall despite the success of some of its largest holdings. Dr James Fox takes a closer look.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT) share price has significantly retreated from its pandemic peak. Over the past two years, the value of shares in this growth-focused investment trust have dwindled from approximately £15 to just £6.50.

While attempting to capitalise on a declining stock can be dangerous, it may be worthwhile taking a closer look at Scottish Mortgage shares. Are we looking at an unmissable opportunity to gain exposure to a host of exciting growth stocks?

The discount

One of the first things investors see when they look at Scottish Mortgage stock is the discount the share price offers versus the net asset value (NAV) of the companies the fund owns.

Scottish Mortgage’s current share price reflects a discount compared to its value a year ago. But the fund is also trading at a substantial 17.7% discount relative to its NAV.

The NAV represents the per-share value of a company’s total assets minus its liabilities, divided by the total number of shares in circulation. In essence, this discount implies that the market value of the stock is below the value of its underlying assets.

Valuation issues

In some cases, investors might view this discount as an opportunity to buy into the fund at a lower price than its inherent value, potentially considering it undervalued.

However, it’s essential to remember that the reasons for a discount can vary. And it doesn’t automatically mean the fund is a good investment.

Discounts can occur for several reasons, including market sentiment, the perceived risk associated with the fund’s assets, or specific factors affecting the fund’s performance.

In this case, we can partially attribute the discount to the fact that around 25% of the fund’s investments are in privately-held companies. Because they’re unlisted, there’s no market price, and investors may be sceptical of the asset value attributed to these companies.

Take Space X for example. The company’s management values the firm at a staggering $150m, or 33 times revenue. It’s particularly expensive.

Moreover, while Scottish Mortgage has reduced its holdings in China, there’s still some exposure. This could be negatively impacting sentiment as the health of the Chinese economy has repeatedly come into question in recent months.

Undervalued

It’s certainly not easy to assess whether a fund that holds shares in dozens of companies is undervalued. Nonetheless, there are some telltale signs.

While the above accounts for some of the discount versus the NAV, 17.7% is significant. This cannot be fully attributed to the valuation concerns relating to unlisted companies.

However, more broadly I’d suggest that the valuations of the companies Scottish Mortgage invests in are much more attractive today than they were during the latter stages of the pandemic.

While Nvidia and ASML trade at considerable premiums, elsewhere in the portfolio, there are pockets of value.

I appreciate the share price has been here before, but it doesn’t happen often. I believe this could be a not-too-frequent entry point for Scottish Mortgage shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks to watch in October

| G A Chester

Two UK sector leaders -- Tesco and Premier Inn owner Whitbread -- are set to report their first-half results.

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

One monopoly AI stock to buy in October after the latest sell-off

| Ben McPoland

Our writer reckons there is one intriguing artificial intelligence-related stock to buy today following a major correction in its share…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

How to target an 8% dividend yield in a £20k ISA

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how he would construct an ISA income portfolio to deliver a sustainable high dividend yield for the…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Missed Nvidia? This biopharma AI growth stock could be next!

| Dr. James Fox

This growth stock relies heavily on AI, but its share price has been falling throughout the year, in contrast to…

Read more »

Woman sneaker shoe and Arrow on street with copy space background
Investing Articles

Forget buy-to-let! I’d buy dirt-cheap UK stocks and hold them for decades

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer explains why they think buying cheap UK stocks is the superior strategy when it comes to building a…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? I’m using Warren Buffett’s golden rule to build wealth

| Dr. James Fox

Warren Buffett has amassed a fortune worth over $120bn during his investment career. Here, Dr James Fox explains how to…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Here’s why biotech could be the best FTSE investment

| Dr. James Fox

This could be one of the most exciting times to invest in biotech stocks. It could also be the most…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20k in an ISA for passive income in 2024!

| Dr. James Fox

We'd all love to earn a passive income. Here, Dr James Fox details how he'd split his portfolio when aiming…

Read more »