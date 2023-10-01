Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » 3 exceptional investment funds for a Stocks and Shares ISA

3 exceptional investment funds for a Stocks and Shares ISA

These three investment funds have magnificent performance track records and Edward Sheldon thinks they could be a good fit for a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing within a Stocks and Shares ISA is a bit of a no-brainer. With these accounts, all gains and income generated from investments are completely tax-free.

Have a Stocks and Shares ISA open and looking for investment ideas? Here are three exceptional investment funds to consider.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Fundsmith Equity

First up is Fundsmith Equity. This is a global equity fund that is managed by Terry Smith (aka ‘Britain’s Warren Buffett’).

This fund is one of the most popular investment products in the UK and it’s easy to see why. Since its launch in late 2010 it has absolutely trounced the market, returning about 15.4% per year (to the end of August) versus 11.3% for the MSCI World index.

Smith’s secret to success? Well, put simply, he invests in world-class companies that are extremely profitable and holds them for the long term. This approach to investing (which is very similar to Buffett’s style) has delivered great results.

Of course, the fund hasn’t outperformed at all times. Recently, it has actually lagged the broader market a little.

Yet I’m optimistic that it can continue to perform well for investors in the long run.

Royal London Sustainable Leaders

Those looking for more of a UK focus may want to consider Royal London Sustainable Leaders. This fund – which has been a solid performer in recent years – typically invests around 80% of its capital in UK shares.

What I like about the Sustainable Leaders fund is that it tends to invest in high-quality businesses. The top 10 holdings, for example, currently include the likes of AstraZeneca, London Stock Exchange Group, Sage, and Unilever. These are some of the best businesses in the UK, to my mind.

I also like the sustainable tilt. Research shows that companies that operate sustainably tend to produce strong returns for investors over the long run.

The risk here is that the fund could underperform in the short term if areas of the market that are not deemed to be sustainable, like oil stocks, shoot higher.

Taking a long-term view, however, I expect this one to do well.

Threadneedle (Lux) Global Technology

Finally, those looking for a little more growth may want to check out Threadneedle (Lux) Global Technology. This is an under-the-radar fund with a focus on the technology sector.

This product has an incredible track record. Over the last five years, it has returned around 140%. That makes it one of the best-performing funds on Hargreaves Lansdown (and there are around 4,000 on the platform).

What’s the secret here? Well, it could be the fact that it’s run by a team of tech experts who are based in Silicon Valley and have decades of experience in the tech-investing space.

It could also be the fact that the portfolio is quite unique. For example, top holdings currently include semiconductor companies Lam Research, Broadcom, and Applied Materials.

It’s worth pointing out that because the fund is only focused on one sector, it’s going to be riskier than a more diversified product.

Another issue to consider is that fees are relatively high at 1.15% per year.

Given the incredible growth of the tech industry, however, I think it could play a valuable role in a diversified portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Lam Research, London Stock Exchange Group Plc, Sage Group Plc, and Unilever Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc, Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Lam Research, Sage Group Plc, and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? I’m using Warren Buffett’s golden rule to build wealth

| Dr. James Fox

Warren Buffett has amassed a fortune worth over $120bn during his investment career. Here, Dr James Fox explains how to…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to transform an empty ISA into a £7,000 second income!

| Dr. James Fox

Many of us invest for a second income. Here, Dr James Fox explains why regular savings and discipline are the…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest for the great 2024 stock market rally

| Alan Oscroft

Is a stock market rally coming, or a new crash? Some top investors are betting on share prices falling. But…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d use the Warren Buffett method to target lifetime passive income

| Alan Oscroft

Warren Buffett follows the age-old value investing approach. And I say it's still the best way for long-term investors to…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Which is the best value stock now: AstraZeneca or GSK?

| Kevin Godbold

There’s value in the pharmaceutical sector, but these two FTSE 100 stocks have quite different characteristics to consider.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Turning a £20k ISA into a £1,011 monthly passive income might be easier than it looks

| John Fieldsend

Could I turn a £20k ISA into £1,011 passive income a month without adding anything extra? Here’s my plan to…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

The simple reason the FTSE 100 will rise!

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE 100 has been trading sideways for a while. In other words, it has delivered very little in the…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

How long might it take to double my money investing in FTSE 100 shares?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer looks at different sets of figures to see how long it could take him to double his money…

Read more »