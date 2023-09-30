Home » Investing Articles » How I’d aim to transform an empty ISA into a £7,000 second income!

How I’d aim to transform an empty ISA into a £7,000 second income!

Many of us invest for a second income. Here, Dr James Fox explains why regular savings and discipline are the key to our passive income goals.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Many Britons find the idea of generating a second income daunting, especially with the demands of daily life. However, it’s important to emphasise that achieving this goal is entirely feasible with a disciplined approach and a commitment to regular savings.

By setting aside a portion of our earnings and investing wisely, individuals can gradually build a second income stream over time, offering financial stability and growth opportunities for the future.

It shouldn’t be daunting

Starting to invest shouldn’t be daunting, even if I don’t have a substantial amount of capital to begin with. The key is to establish a disciplined approach that includes regular savings.

By consistently setting aside a portion of my income and directing it towards investments, I can gradually build a portfolio over time. This approach focuses on long-term financial discipline and the power of compounding, allowing me to grow my investments steadily.

It’s not about how much I start with. It’s about the consistency and commitment to saving and investing over the long run that can ultimately lead to financial growth and security.

The chart below highlights the impact of saving £200 a month, excluding the positive impact of interest. After 20 years of putting aside £200 a month, I’d have £48,000.

Created a thecalculatorsite.com

Sensible investing

To build a portfolio over time, I must understand the importance of consistency and the potential of compound returns.

Regularly saving and investing, even small amounts, can add up significantly over the years. However, it’s not just about blindly pouring money into the market. It’s essential to research and understand the investments I’m making.

Thankfully, there are also resources out there, like The Motley Fool, that can help me make informed decisions. These resources, which are known for simplifying complex financial concepts, can be incredibly useful.

The secret sauce

Compounding is the secret ingredient for growing my portfolio over time. When I reinvest the returns I earn from my investments, those returns start to earn returns of their own. It’s like a snowball effect that can significantly boost my wealth.

For example, if I invest £200 a month and achieve an average annual return of 7%, I’ll have nearly £100,000 in 20 years. That’s the power of compounding. The longer I stay invested and let my money work for me, the more impressive the results will be.

So I’m not just saving and investing for today, but for my future self. With patience and discipline, I can harness the incredible growth potential of compounding and watch my portfolio steadily expand over the years. It’s a strategy that aligns perfectly with my long-term financial goals.

Created at thecalculatorsite.com

The second income

The above figure, £100,000, is just an example, and there are so many variables. These include time, rate of annual return, and the size of my contributions. Using the above assumption of 7% yield, my portfolio could generate around £7,000 a year as a second income.

However, it’s essential to remember that stock market returns can fluctuate, and there are no guarantees. The actual income may vary depending on the performance of the investments within my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

A second income of £300 a month for just £25 a week? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

Building a second income from dividend shares need not be complicated -- or very expensive. Our writer explains some of…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest for the great 2024 stock market rally

| Alan Oscroft

Is a stock market rally coming, or a new crash? Some top investors are betting on share prices falling. But…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How to start building passive income with just £10 a week

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

A common investing goal is to generate passive income. Zaven Boyrazian explains one proven method, investing in dividend-paying stocks.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d use a £20K Stocks and Shares ISA to target passive income of £1,800 in 2024

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how he could use a Stocks and Shares ISA to try and target over £1,800 in annual…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

When will the Rolls-Royce share price hit £3?

| Dr. James Fox

The Rolls-Royce share price has seen the strongest growth on the FTSE 100 over the past year. Will it extend…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k into Lloyds shares 2 years ago here’s how much I’d have today!

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares, once the darlings of the FTSE 100, have traded sideways in recent years. Dr James Fox details his…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

8 stocks that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these stocks in recent weeks.

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d use the Warren Buffett method to target lifetime passive income

| Alan Oscroft

Warren Buffett follows the age-old value investing approach. And I say it's still the best way for long-term investors to…

Read more »