Home » Investing Articles » Should investors buy these 2 dividend shares?

Should investors buy these 2 dividend shares?

Sumayya Mansoor breaks down two dividend shares and explores whether or not they could be good options to boost passive income.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I want to take a closer look at two dividend shares, Bellway Homes (LSE: BWY) and Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW.). Although dividends are never guaranteed, could one or both be ideal for boosting passive income?

Bellway

As I write, Bellway shares are trading for 2,292p. At this time last year they were trading for 1,689p. This equates to a 35% rise over a 12-month period. That’s decent considering many dividend shares have struggled lately due to market volatility.

The house building market looks a messy one to me. At the mercy of macroeconomic factors such as inflation, rising materials costs, as well as rising interest rates, there’s lots to take into account. These factors could hinder performance, payout, and sentiment. For example, rising costs could eat into profit margins.

One of the market’s saving graces for me is the fact that demand for housing is outstripping supply by some distance. I don’t see this changing anytime soon due to a growing UK population. All I seem to hear when listening to commentary from politicians is about the housing crisis and promises to build more. This could eventually translate into earnings for the builders and payouts for the investors.

Bellway’s current dividend yield stands at 6%. Its forecast yield is 6.5% for its full-year results coming in mid-October. I’m keen to see these results and if it can pay its dividend. I do understand forecasts don’t always come to fruition. Bellway shares look decent value for money on a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.

Taylor Wimpey

As I write, Taylor Wimpey shares are trading for 116p. They’ve also experienced a decent run in the past 12 months. Up 28%, from 90p at this time last year, that looks a solid return to me.

Taylor Wimpey is facing similar headwinds to Bellway. To add to this, house buying numbers are falling due to higher interest rates making it harder to obtain a mortgage. In addition to this, fears of a housing crash could have a negative impact on Taylor Wimpey and others such as declining performance and inability to reward investors.

Conversely, Taylor Wimpey shares also look cheap on a price-to-earnings ratio of seven, and offer a dividend yield of 7.4%.

I’m buoyed by Taylor Wimpey’s investor returns policy. This is something I take a close look at when looking at any dividend shares. When other housebuilders have frozen or cut dividends, Taylor Wimpey has increased them. It has decided to approach the current difficult marketplace and economy with a strategy whereby it can still reward investors even with falling demand and higher prices for homes. This shows me responsible financial planning and a decent balance sheet.

My verdict on these dividend shares

Bellway recently announced a share buy back scheme and is forecasting its dividend to rise, so it looks to have a cash-rich balance sheet.

As for Taylor Wimpey, its dividend policy looks attractive on the surface of things. However, I do understand that things could change.

I think investors should consider Bellway and Taylor Wimpey shares for passive income. I would implore a sense of caution due to the current state of the economy, as there could be some short-term turbulence. But I’m a big advocate of long-term buying and holding, and I believe the rewards will eventually come.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Should I buy this FTSE 100 dividend share for a second income?

| Royston Wild

Housebuilders have long been popular buys for investors seeking to make a second income with UK shares. Should I buy…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Here’s why FTSE 100 shares currently represent a once-in-a-generation opportunity!

| Sumayya Mansoor

According to our writer, FTSE 100 shares have never looked so attractive. She explains why and what action she’s taking…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

2 rock-solid FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks to consider buying in 2024!

| Royston Wild

I’m hoping to have some spare cash to invest in the coming weeks. Here are two shares (including a falling…

Read more »

Grey cat peeking out from inside a cardboard box in a house
Investing Articles

Just released: our latest small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

We believe the UK small-cap market offers a myriad of opportunities across a wide range of different businesses and industries.

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares still a red hot buy?

| Harvey Jones

Investors have made fortunes from Rolls-Royce shares but many will now be questioning whether its stellar performance can continue.

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Is the current BP share price an opportunity to buy cheap shares?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer takes a look at the current state of play with the BP share price and decides if now…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Turning a £20k ISA into a £1,011 monthly passive income might be easier than it looks

| John Fieldsend

Could I turn a £20k ISA into £1,011 passive income a month without adding anything extra? Here’s my plan to…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Should I rush to buy these fallen FTSE 100 giants currently at 52-week lows?

| John Fieldsend

The latest stock market moves have caused three FTSE 100 powerhouses to fall to 52-week lows. Should I buy in…

Read more »