Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy BT shares for my portfolio at 117p?

Should I buy BT shares for my portfolio at 117p?

BT shares are down 8% over the past 12 months, currently sitting at 117p. Is now the time for me to add this stock to my portfolio?

Latest posts by Dylan Hood (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When it comes to UK telecommunications, BT Group (LSE: BT.A) stands as one of the most recognisable names in the sector. However, over the past 12 months, BT shares have fallen over 8%, currently sitting at 117p. At that price, I think the stock could be a solid addition to my portfolio. Let’s dig into some of the reasons why.

Attractive valuation

One of the most enticing aspects of BT shares is their remarkably low valuation. Currently trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6, the shares are priced much lower than the FTSE 100 average, which hovers around 14. This disparity suggests that BT’s stock could be significantly undervalued, offering me an attractive entry point.

A household name

The company is a household name in the UK, and its brand recognition is a valuable asset. With a legacy spanning over a century, BT has built a reputation for reliability and innovation in the telecom industry. This strong brand presence translates into a substantial customer base and gives it a competitive edge.

In addition to this, BT has made strides in expanding its 5G network coverage across the UK. Currently covering over 1,000 towns and cities across the country, BT’s 5G network positions it as a key player in the race for faster and more widespread connectivity.

This not only enhances its service offerings but also opens up opportunities for revenue growth, particularly in the emerging 5G-driven ecosystem. As the demand for high-speed internet and low-latency connections continues to rise, the firm’s substantial 5G network coverage places it in a favourable position to cater to these evolving consumer needs.

Macroeconomic headwinds

While BT has many strengths, it’s not without its challenges. The company currently has just under £20bn in debt on its balance sheet. Although UK inflation has slowed over the past 12 months, it’s still putting pressure on the country’s economy. In a climate characterised by inflationary pressures and rising interest rates, servicing such a substantial debt load could become increasingly challenging.

High inflation erodes the real value of debt, and higher interest rates can lead to increased interest payments, affecting the company’s profitability and cash flow. If higher debt repayments materialise, it could damage BT’s bottom line. What’s more, it could limit its ability to invest in new growth initiatives and adapt to changing market dynamics.

The bottom line

In my opinion, BT shares present a compelling investment case with several notable advantages. On a P/E basis, the stock is priced well below the FTSE 100 average. And its strong brand recognition across the UK is undeniable. In addition to this, its impressive 5G rollout has already made significant strides towards complete UK coverage. I’m willing to overlook the debt issue given its numerous strong points. And as such would consider adding it to my portfolio today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Dylan Hood has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Luxury inside of NIO car
Investing Articles

Is NIO stock a buying opportunity under $10?

| Dylan Hood

NIO stock is down over 50% in the last 12 months. Dylan Hood digs deeper into why and wonders if…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

A second income of £1,000 a month for £5 a day? Here’s how!

| Simon Watkins

From saving just £5 per day, investors could potentially make a second income of £1,000 a month if they choose…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

Why I’m convinced this dividend stock is the best 8% yielder on the FTSE 100

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer explains why this high-yield dividend stock, with a solid track record and healthy finances, is right at the…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

2023 stock market crash: a once-in-a-decade chance to buy cheap UK shares?

| Matthew Dumigan

By being greedy when others are fearful, our writer explains why a potential stock market crash could be an ideal…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

I’d buy 6,000 shares of this FTSE 100 stock for £100 in monthly passive income

| Paul Summers

A FTSE 100 stock offering a 9% yield is often a warning sign. But this company has been an excellent…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

At 44p, are Lloyds shares the FTSE 100’s greatest bargain?

| Matthew Dumigan

While Lloyds shares have long been plagued by volatility, our writer explores whether they could be among the best FTSE…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Legal & General shares a year ago, here’s what I’d have today

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox believes Legal & General shares are oversold, offering more than the well-covered 8.7%, index-beating, dividend yield.

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

The simple reason the FTSE 100 will rise!

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE 100 has been trading sideways for a while. In other words, it has delivered very little in the…

Read more »