Should I buy BT shares for my portfolio at 117p?

BT shares are down 8% over the past 12 months, currently sitting at 117p. Is now the time for me to add this stock to my portfolio?

When it comes to UK telecommunications, BT Group (LSE: BT.A) stands as one of the most recognisable names in the sector. However, over the past 12 months, BT shares have fallen over 8%, currently sitting at 117p. At that price, I think the stock could be a solid addition to my portfolio. Let’s dig into some of the reasons why.

Attractive valuation

One of the most enticing aspects of BT shares is their remarkably low valuation. Currently trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6, the shares are priced much lower than the FTSE 100 average, which hovers around 14. This disparity suggests that BT’s stock could be significantly undervalued, offering me an attractive entry point.

A household name

The company is a household name in the UK, and its brand recognition is a valuable asset. With a legacy spanning over a century, BT has built a reputation for reliability and innovation in the telecom industry. This strong brand presence translates into a substantial customer base and gives it a competitive edge.

In addition to this, BT has made strides in expanding its 5G network coverage across the UK. Currently covering over 1,000 towns and cities across the country, BT’s 5G network positions it as a key player in the race for faster and more widespread connectivity.

This not only enhances its service offerings but also opens up opportunities for revenue growth, particularly in the emerging 5G-driven ecosystem. As the demand for high-speed internet and low-latency connections continues to rise, the firm’s substantial 5G network coverage places it in a favourable position to cater to these evolving consumer needs.

Macroeconomic headwinds

While BT has many strengths, it’s not without its challenges. The company currently has just under £20bn in debt on its balance sheet. Although UK inflation has slowed over the past 12 months, it’s still putting pressure on the country’s economy. In a climate characterised by inflationary pressures and rising interest rates, servicing such a substantial debt load could become increasingly challenging.

High inflation erodes the real value of debt, and higher interest rates can lead to increased interest payments, affecting the company’s profitability and cash flow. If higher debt repayments materialise, it could damage BT’s bottom line. What’s more, it could limit its ability to invest in new growth initiatives and adapt to changing market dynamics.

The bottom line

In my opinion, BT shares present a compelling investment case with several notable advantages. On a P/E basis, the stock is priced well below the FTSE 100 average. And its strong brand recognition across the UK is undeniable. In addition to this, its impressive 5G rollout has already made significant strides towards complete UK coverage. I’m willing to overlook the debt issue given its numerous strong points. And as such would consider adding it to my portfolio today.