Home » Investing Articles » Is NIO stock a buying opportunity under $10?

Is NIO stock a buying opportunity under $10?

NIO stock is down over 50% in the last 12 months. Dylan Hood digs deeper into why and wonders if now is the time to load up with its shares.

Latest posts by Dylan Hood (see all)
Published
| More on:
Luxury inside of NIO car

Image source: Sam Robson, The Motley Fool UK

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In the fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) landscape, NIO (NYSE: NIO) has emerged as a prominent player. As investors continue to seek the best opportunities in the expanding EV market, it stands out as a contender worth considering. With NIO stock down 53% in the last 12 months, is now the time for me to consider adding some shares to my portfolio? Let’s take a closer look.

Slowing revenue growth

NIO demonstrated impressive growth in its 2022 results, with revenues surpassing $6.5bn, a 37% year-on-year increase. This explosive growth highlighted its ability to capture an expanding share of the EV market. It was also advancing the company towards competing effectively with the incumbent players.

Fast forward to 2023, and the picture is notably different. For the first six months of 2024, revenues totalled just $990m. This was a sharp 24.9% decline from the second quarter of 2022. In addition to this, it marked a 22.1% drop from the first quarter of 2023. For me, the allure of the stock lay in its explosive growth. With that spark seemingly dimmed, the investment proposition seems much less appealing.

Thoughts on valuation

In the past NIO has been criticised for sporting a lofty valuation, rivalling its heavyweight competitor, Tesla. However, it seems that the tides have shifted. As things stand, the share price appears to offer enticing value in comparison to its industry peers.

NIO currently trades on a price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of two. This implies that investors price the stock at roughly double its annual revenue. Comparing this to close competitor Xpeng, which trades one a P/S multiple of five, indicates that NIO could be undervalued. The heavyweight market leader Tesla has a P/S ratio of 9, providing further support to this idea.

Wider concerns

The current macroeconomic climate doesn’t bode well for stocks like NIO, especially considering its main draw for investors is its high growth. This fast rise relies heavily on debt. This is a factor that looms large with the firm’s current substantial debt load exceeding $4bn on its balance sheet.

As inflation and interest rates remain high across the globe, having large amounts of debt like this could mean trouble for NIO. China, its home country, hasn’t been immune to these headwinds. Earlier this month one of its largest property developers, Country Garden, missed interest payments on dollar bonds sparking a wave of concern over the country’s economic health.

In light of NIO’s recent slowdown in revenue growth, a shifting valuation landscape, and broader economic concerns, for me, now isn’t the time to consider investing in this stock. The once-explosive growth seems to be slowing, with revenues already declining significantly in 2023.

While the valuation might appear tempting when compared to peers, the company’s heavy debt burden and the uncertain macroeconomic climate raise red flags. If it can deliver solid growth throughout the back half of 2023 I may reconsider my position. However, for now, I won’t be investing.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Dylan Hood has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Should I buy BT shares for my portfolio at 117p?

| Dylan Hood

BT shares are down 8% over the past 12 months, currently sitting at 117p. Is now the time for me…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

A second income of £1,000 a month for £5 a day? Here’s how!

| Simon Watkins

From saving just £5 per day, investors could potentially make a second income of £1,000 a month if they choose…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

Why I’m convinced this dividend stock is the best 8% yielder on the FTSE 100

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer explains why this high-yield dividend stock, with a solid track record and healthy finances, is right at the…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

2023 stock market crash: a once-in-a-decade chance to buy cheap UK shares?

| Matthew Dumigan

By being greedy when others are fearful, our writer explains why a potential stock market crash could be an ideal…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

I’d buy 6,000 shares of this FTSE 100 stock for £100 in monthly passive income

| Paul Summers

A FTSE 100 stock offering a 9% yield is often a warning sign. But this company has been an excellent…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

At 44p, are Lloyds shares the FTSE 100’s greatest bargain?

| Matthew Dumigan

While Lloyds shares have long been plagued by volatility, our writer explores whether they could be among the best FTSE…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Legal & General shares a year ago, here’s what I’d have today

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox believes Legal & General shares are oversold, offering more than the well-covered 8.7%, index-beating, dividend yield.

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

The simple reason the FTSE 100 will rise!

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE 100 has been trading sideways for a while. In other words, it has delivered very little in the…

Read more »