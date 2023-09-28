Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d invest a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA today for passive income

Here’s how I’d invest a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA today for passive income

Dividend investing within a Stocks and Shares ISA works best when income is consistent and rising. Our writer thinks these stocks fit the bill.

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Opening a Stocks and Shares ISA is easily one of the best things I’ve done as an investor. In addition to shielding any profits from the taxman, I also get to hold on to all the dividends I receive.

Speaking of which, here’s how I’d invest my £20k allowance today if I were focused on developing a ‘strong and stable’ passive income stream.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in the future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

What I’m looking for

For me, great dividend stocks tend to share a few characteristics. The first is a history of cash being paid out consistently to its owners. Regular dividends suggest trading is sufficiently stable over time.

Another thing I look for is a company that’s really good at distributing more cash every year. This implies management is doing a great job of growing the business. If this wasn’t the case, those hikes wouldn’t last for long. You can’t pay out what you don’t have.

As an aside, it never ceases to amaze me that some of the most popular income shares among private investors actually have poor track records on this front. Think BP. Think Vodafone.

To be clear, I’m not looking for perfection here. There are many reasons why a great company may decide not to raise its payout in a single year. These include needing to invest in the actual business, reduce debt, or just general cautiousness.

However, the trend should definitely be upwards.

My £20k ISA allowance goes to…

To keep things simple, I’ll stick to the stocks in the FTSE 100 as a way of demonstrating that I don’t necessarily need to go searching for a needle in a haystack.

I’d definitely take a stake in defence firm BAE Systems. For fairly obvious reasons, the company’s order book is in rude health right now. Regardless of the Ukraine/Russia conflict, the company has been a knockout when it comes to delivering reliable and rising income.

I’d also buy up premium spirits seller Diageo. Like BAE, it has an enviable record of raising dividends, thanks to owning a bumper crop of high-quality brands that drinkers keep coming back to.

International distributor Bunzl and safety tech firm Halma also make the grade. Boring? Perhaps. But their multi-decade histories of throwing more and more cash back to owners are anything but.

For added diversification, I’d also buy a slice of financial services provider Legal & General. Despite operating in a cyclical sector, the FTSE 100 giant has been a remarkably solid income pick since the Great Financial Crisis.

Past performance DOES matter

It’s important to point out that the size of the dividend yields offered by those mentioned above vary wildly. Legal & General, for example, has a monster forecast yield of 9%. Halma’s yield is barely over 1%.

But size is not the goal here. In fact, this would be a risky strategy if I were dependent on a steady income. Seriously-high yields usually end up being cut.

No, the goal is to pick those companies that have proven themselves to be reliable cash machines for investors.

And while we’re continually (and rightly) reminded that past performance is no guarantee of future returns, I reckon it’s still the best gauge to use when it comes to selecting the best dividend stocks for my ISA.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no positions in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, Bunzl Plc, Diageo Plc, Halma Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

The simple reason the FTSE 100 will rise!

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE 100 has been trading sideways for a while. In other words, it has delivered very little in the…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

3 alternatives as the Tesla share price surges

| Dr. James Fox

The Tesla share price has surged 128% in 2023. So if I've missed the bull run, can I find undervalued…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

5 dirt cheap shares to buy before the stock market recovers?

| Alan Oscroft

2023 has been tough in many ways. But this might be one of the best times for buying cheap shares…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Could these UK dividend stocks make me a HUGE passive income?

| Royston Wild

Severe market volatility in 2023 leaves many top dividend stocks with gigantic yields. Here are two that City analysts expect…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

How long might it take to double my money investing in FTSE 100 shares?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer looks at different sets of figures to see how long it could take him to double his money…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Analysts reckon UK shares are trading at discount levels! Here’s what I’m doing now

| Sumayya Mansoor

With UK shares looking attractive right now, our writer explains what’s causing this and how she’s positioning herself.

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

8.23% yield and dirt cheap! The Aviva share price looks like a no-brainer buy to me

| Harvey Jones

Some investors have lost interest as the Aviva share price struggles but I can hardly take my eyes off the…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

With a 5% yield, is this one of the best stocks to buy for juicy returns?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Finding the best stocks to buy for consistent and growing returns is no easy task. Has our writer found one…

Read more »