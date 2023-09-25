Home » Investing Articles » What’s wrong with the Vodafone share price?

What’s wrong with the Vodafone share price?

The Vodafone share price has jumped in recent weeks but this follows two decades of poor performance. What happens now?

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

An awful lot of investors find the Vodafone (LSE: VOD) share price incredibly hard to resist at today’s low, low levels. So far, I have resisted the temptation to dive in and add the stock to my portfolio. Is it time for a rethink?

In many respects, Vodafone should be my ideal stock. It’s a fixture on the FTSE 100, the share price is cheap after years of underperformance, and it offers a world-class dividend yield.

Vodafone is forecast to yield 9.66% in 2024 and 9.75% in 2025. Those are stunning rates of income, assuming investors get them. But there’s a danger they won’t.

Vodafone has been struggling to generate enough cash to pay its mighty dividend, which cost it a thumping €2.5bn in 2023. Adjusted free cash flow fell 11% last year to €4.8bn and it’s expected to slide again, to €3.3bn in 2024.

Wrong call

In 2023, operating profit jumped 145.9%, from £5.8bn to £14.3bn year. While it’s good to see Vodafone back in profit, as it made losses in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, the big jump was mostly down to spinning off and selling Vantage Towers. 

Group revenue rose just 0.3% to £45.7bn, and that’s expected to dip in 2024 to £43.6bn. The board can’t keep relying on disposals to keep the money coming in. Plans to cut 11,000 jobs will help but, again, it needs to do more.

The dividend has been frozen at 9 euro cents for years. It’s only yielding so much because the share price is such a horror show, crashing 26.19% over one year and 52.19% over five.

It has been showing signs of life lately, jumping 12.31% in the last month, racing ahead of the FTSE 100 which grew ‘just’ 4.14% over the same period. Promising Q1 figures helped with group service revenue up 3.7% to €10.7bn.

Everything boils down to how well new CEO Margherita Della Valle pursues her turnaround plan. She’s certainly aware of the problems, opening her tenure stating that “performance has not been good enough”.

Much depends on Germany, a key market for Vodafone, which worries me given the problems afflicting Europe’s powerhouse economy.

Don’t forget the debt

In the longer run, Vodafone has a huge market to aim at. It’s Europe’s largest mobile network operator with a strong presence in India and growing operations in Africa. Yet it faces challenges to match, as its IT systems have struggled to keep pace with regulatory changes, while underwhelming network performance has hit customer satisfaction, increasing churn.

Markets expect the dividend per share to hold firm for a couple of years, whatever happens, but I remain wary. To be fair, a dividend cut is hardly the end of the world. Vodafone could slice its payout in half and investors would still get 4.5%.

I still think Vodafone and its new CEO have too many problems on their plate. It still has net debt of €33.4bn, and that’s despite paying off €8.2bn last year. And it’s not even that cheap, trading at 14 times earnings for 2024.

So I won’t be buying this stock. Instead, I will focus on other FTSE 100 high yielders with fewer challenges.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s a 5%-yielding mouthwatering passive income stock to consider!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she likes the look of this passive income stock with its enticing yield as well as…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Dear Rolls-Royce stock fans, mark the calendar for 28 November

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains why the last Wednesday of November could hold the key for the direction in which Rolls-Royce stock…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

This volatile market is the perfect time to load up an empty Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harvey Jones

I love buying cheap shares inside a Stocks and Shares ISA. Every time the market dips it throws up new…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Down nearly 30%, here’s why investors should consider this FTSE 250 stock!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer takes a closer look at this FTSE 250 stock and explains why she’s bullish despite the shares falling.

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Is Imperial Brands the best FTSE 100 bargain for this October?

| Royston Wild

This popular FTSE stock offers exceptional all-round value for money, at least on paper. Should I buy it to boost…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

Enough is enough! This world-class FTSE 100 share is on sale and I’m buying

| Ben McPoland

This well-known FTSE 100 share has stalled over the last four years but still appears to offer amazing value going…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

A cheap FTSE 100 stock I’ll be avoiding in October!

| Royston Wild

The Tesco share price has picked up some solid momentum since August. Should I consider buying this cut-price FTSE 100…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

8% dividend yield! Is the Aviva share price the FTSE 100’s best bargain?

| Alan Oscroft

The Aviva share price remains low, and the latest acquisition news hasn't moved it. But just look at the size…

Read more »