Investing within a tax-efficient account such as an ISA aged 40+ is a savvy move. But what’s the best investment strategy at this age?

How I’m investing in my ISA and SIPP at 40+

Investing within an ISA and/or SIPP (Self-Invested Personal Pension) in your 40s is generally a smart move. Investing at this age can potentially set up strong wealth streams for the future.

Of course, the challenge is working out where to invest. With these tax-efficient accounts, there are a lot of options and it’s hard to know what the best investment strategy is.

Here, I’m going to discuss where I’m investing my ISA and SIPP in my 40s. This is how I’m trying to build wealth for the future.

My goals

Before I look at where I’m investing, it’s worth touching on my financial goals and risk profile. This is because my investment strategy is based on these goals and my risk tolerance.

My main goal is to build a seven-figure investment portfolio over the next 15 years or so in order to retire at a relatively young age (around 60).

As for my risk tolerance, it’s relatively high. I don’t mind taking on some risk in the pursuit of higher gains. With an investment horizon of around 15 years, I have time to ride out stock market volatility.

My investment strategy

In terms of how I plan to achieve my goal, I’ve developed an investment strategy that combines ‘growth’, ‘quality’, and ‘thematic’ approaches to investing.

What I’m essentially trying to do is invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term growth themes and trends (the ageing population, the shift to electronic payments, etc), and grow their revenues and earnings significantly over the next decade and beyond.

Ultimately, I’m trying to find businesses that are capable of multiplying my capital many times over in the long run.

Funds

Now, I implement this strategy with both investment funds/trusts and individual stocks.

Some funds I own include:

Fundsmith Equity – this is an actively-managed fund that invests in high-quality businesses globally

– this is an actively-managed fund that invests in high-quality businesses globally Schroder Global Healthcare – this provides broad exposure to the healthcare sector (which looks set to benefit from the ageing population in the years ahead)

– this provides broad exposure to the healthcare sector (which looks set to benefit from the ageing population in the years ahead) Sanlam Global Artificial Intelligence – this provides exposure to companies engaged in artificial intelligence (AI)

All of these products have strong long-term track records and appear to have a lot of growth potential going forward.

Stocks

As for stocks, I own three main types within my ISA and SIPP.

First, I have large-cap US growth stocks. Some examples include Apple, Nvidia, and Mastercard. These are some of the most dominant companies in the world today, and they all look well placed to generate strong growth in the years ahead, in my view.

Then, I have blue-chip UK stocks. Some examples here include Diageo, InterContinental Hotels (IHG), and Sage. These dividend-paying stocks bring stability to my portfolio however, as they still have plenty of long-term growth potential. IHG, for example, looks set to benefit from the retirement of the Baby Boomers.

Finally, I have a mix of smaller US and UK growth stocks. Some examples here include UK software company Cerillion and US data firm Snowflake. These kinds of stocks have the potential to provide blockbuster returns. But they are more speculative in nature, so they have smaller weightings in my portfolio.

A long-term focus

Overall, I think this is an effective way to build wealth over the long run. I expect my portfolio to have ups and downs over the next 15 years. But, over the long term, I think I’ll do well.