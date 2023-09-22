Home » Investing Articles » With its 7.6% yield, I’d buy this dividend share now

With its 7.6% yield, I’d buy this dividend share now

Glencore has experienced a tough 2023 so far. However, this dividend share is still a great source to generate passive income.

Muhammad Cheema
Latest posts by Muhammad Cheema (see all)
Published
| More on:
Stack of one pound coins falling over

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I actively look for investments that can make me a passive income on the side. Therefore, when I heard Glencore (LSE: GLEN) paid an eye-watering $5.6bn in cash dividends last year, I felt compelled to do further research into this dividend share.

Background

Glencore is a commodity trading and mining company with operations globally. It also makes money in the oil and gas industry.

In 2023, its shares have performed quite poorly, falling by over 15%. In the same period, the FTSE 100 climbed by over 2%. This highlights the huge underperformance of Glencore shares relative to the other constituents of the Footsie.

However, as an investor, I understand that sometimes even good stocks don’t perform so well. There are also some strong reasons to like Glencore.

Great dividend yield

Firstly, with a dividend yield of 7.6%, Glencore shares looks like a seriously good source to make some extra money on the side.

This easily beats the yield provided by the FTSE 100, which would currently only generate 3.7% in comparison. This isn’t necessarily a low amount, but it highlights how high the Glencore yield is.

By purchasing 2,857 shares of Glencore today, costing £4.61 each, I could collect a second income of £1,000 annually (keeping in mind that dividends are not guaranteed, of course).

Great valuation

Glencore shares are also valued pretty modestly. With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.6, this is also another area where its shares compare favourably with the Footsie, which has a P/E ratio of 11.6.

Glencore also sports a market cap of £57bn. In the trailing 12 months, it generated £229bn in revenue. There seems to be a strong case that its shares are in bargain territory.

Concerns about China

China is a big consumer in the commodities market. Glencore’s financial statement itself states that China now accounts for up to half of global demand for many commodities.

However, China is in a bit of a mess right now economically speaking. In the short term, this could have significant negative effects on for Glencore.

What concerns me is how this could quickly lead to Glencore cutting or even pausing its dividend. This isn’t an unlikely scenario as it did this in 2020 during the pandemic and also in 2016.

Opportunities

However, I am not so fussed about short-term risks, as I am constantly focused on the long-term potential of my investments.

China may mean less demand for commodities today, but many economists expect global demand for commodities to keep rising.

Particularly, as the world is becoming greener and the digital economy continues to grow strongly, there will be a strong demand for metals.

This places Glencore in an excellent position to be able to take advantage of this opportunity.

Therefore, if I had the spare cash to do so, Glencore shares would be close to the top of my list of dividend shares to buy today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Muhammad Cheema has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Was selling our GSK shares a big mistake?

| Cliff D'Arcy

GSK shares have had a good 12 months, easily beating the FTSE 100 index with an 18% gain. So was…

Read more »

Close up of two senior females hiking together
Investing Articles

No state pension? I’d drip-feed £100 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA for a £20,793 second income

| John Fieldsend

A State Pension is looking less and less likely in the future. Here’s how to replace the income with the…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

A second income of £500 per month for £25 a week? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sets out a long-term approach to building a second income for himself that he thinks could prove lucrative.

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Now IDS shares have recovered, do I dump Royal Mail?

| Cliff D'Arcy

IDS shares have been a roller-coaster ride, crashing hard due to strike action. But with Royal Mail back on track,…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing For Beginners

4 reasons why the FTSE 100 is on the cusp of a bull market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith puts the naysayers to one side and lays down several reasons why the FTSE 100 could be ready…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

What to watch for with Rolls-Royce shares ahead of the big Q4 event

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up three key points that he's marked down for the Capital Markets day that could impact Rolls-Royce…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k when the Rolls-Royce share price bottomed out, here what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

The Rolls-Royce share price has exploded from its lows last year. Dr James Fox explores whether the stock has further…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

4 shares Fools wish they never sold

| The Motley Fool Staff

Ever sold shares in a company, only to regret it afterwards? Even the most highly regarded investors are constantly learning…

Read more »