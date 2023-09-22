Home » Investing Articles » Lloyds shares could hit 60p as worst-case scenario likely avoided!

Lloyds shares could hit 60p as worst-case scenario likely avoided!

Lloyds shares pushed upwards this week after more positive inflation data. Dr James Fox explains why the worst may be over for Lloyds.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The collapse in the Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) share price this year is unwarranted in my view. I believe this partially because the fall engendered by the Silicon Valley Bank fiasco was overplayed, but also because the worst-case scenario was never that likely.

Here’s why I’m expecting the stock to push back towards 60p.

Downside scary but unlikely

If we scroll to page 101 of the Lloyds H1 report, we’ll find the bank’s forecasts for expected credit losses (ECLs). The first thing that becomes clear is that there is a huge discrepancy between the best and worst-case scenarios.

Source: Lloyds H2; ECL allowances

As we can see, under its severe downside scenario, the bank anticipates that ECL would amount to £10.1bn. That’s a huge figure, amounting to around 35% of Lloyds’s current market cap.

As of 30 June, the severe downside scenario was likely to be twice as destructive as the probability-weighted (most likely at the time) scenario. Interestingly, the probability-weighted scenario was already weighted to the negative side of the base case, with the bank expecting further pain.

At the end of the quarter, 30 June, interest rates stood at 5%. This figure is already considered far above the optimal level for banks, as higher interest rates could engender a slew of defaults.

At the time, Lloyds highlighted that a further 10 basis point hike would result in a £226m increase in ECL. Meanwhile a reduction by 10 basis points would likely see ECL increase by £366m.

Source: Lloyds H2

This happens because higher interest rates increase borrowing costs for borrowers, potentially leading to more loan defaults and credit losses.

Moreover, higher interest rates raise the discount rate used to estimate the present value of expected future cash flows from loans and financial assets, reducing their current value and potentially inflating ECL calculations.

It’s also worth highlighting that Lloyds sees a tighter labour marketing adding to ECL issues.

Source: Lloyds H2

Outlook full of positives

While the severe downside scenario was only an outside risk, it now appears even less likely. This is because inflation is continuing to fall. In fact, on 20 September, inflation came in even lower than expected, raising expectations for the Bank of England to slow or stop its monetary tightening.

Source: Lloyds H2

Under the bank’s own probability-weighted scenario, we can see inflation and interest rates falling throughout the medium term. Interest rates may bottom out around 2.59%, according to the bank’s analysts.

To me, with the exception of the slow GDP growth, this forecast looks highly positive. Because when interest rates are between 2% and 3%, it’s optimal for banks. In this zone, impairment charges will likely fall from where they are today while net interest margins will remain elevated.

Moreover, because of its lack of an investment arm, and increased interest rate sensitivity, Lloyds should benefit more clearly from falling interest rates than its peers.

So, trading at just 0.7 times book value and 5.9 times earnings, Lloyds looks like a real steal. That’s why I’ve been topping up my position.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Could buying Tesla shares be a smart way to start investing?

| Christopher Ruane

Buying Tesla shares five years ago would have turned out very well. If our writer wanted to start investing now,…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Was selling our GSK shares a big mistake?

| Cliff D'Arcy

GSK shares have had a good 12 months, easily beating the FTSE 100 index with an 18% gain. So was…

Read more »

Close up of two senior females hiking together
Investing Articles

No state pension? I’d drip-feed £100 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA for a £20,793 second income

| John Fieldsend

A State Pension is looking less and less likely in the future. Here’s how to replace the income with the…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

A second income of £500 per month for £25 a week? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sets out a long-term approach to building a second income for himself that he thinks could prove lucrative.

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

With its 7.6% yield, I’d buy this dividend share now

| Muhammad Cheema

Glencore has experienced a tough 2023 so far. However, this dividend share is still a great source to generate passive…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Now IDS shares have recovered, do I dump Royal Mail?

| Cliff D'Arcy

IDS shares have been a roller-coaster ride, crashing hard due to strike action. But with Royal Mail back on track,…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing For Beginners

4 reasons why the FTSE 100 is on the cusp of a bull market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith puts the naysayers to one side and lays down several reasons why the FTSE 100 could be ready…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

What to watch for with Rolls-Royce shares ahead of the big Q4 event

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up three key points that he's marked down for the Capital Markets day that could impact Rolls-Royce…

Read more »