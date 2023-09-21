Home » Investing Articles » Are British dividend shares really the screaming bargains they seem?

Are British dividend shares really the screaming bargains they seem?

Christopher Ruane considers some of the unusually high yields currently offered by UK dividend shares. Could they really offer him a chance to build wealth?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Like many investors, I always appreciate the passive income streams I earn by owning dividend shares.

It is hard to remember a sustained recent period when it has been more lucrative to buy British dividend shares. Usually, percentage dividend yields in the high single digits are more commonly associated with obscure companies, or risky corners of the stock market.

High-yield UK shares

No share is without risk, of course. But what is striking about the current market is that even some well-known FTSE 100 shares offer yields that seem almost too good to be true.

Over here we have M&G with its 9.7% yield – and a further dividend increase announced this week. Over there is Phoenix, also on 9.7% — and with its own dividend rise unveiled in the past few days. Even that duo do not match the yield at Vodafone, offering 9.8%.

But that is not all. British American Tobacco yields 8.5%. That is slightly less than the 8.6% offered by Legal & General.  

These are all blue-chip companies with sizeable, proven businesses. I own all of these dividend shares except Phoenix.

I reckon they are real bargains – but could I be wrong?

Hunting for quality businesses

It can be easy as an investor to get carried away thinking about yield. But yield on its own tells us nothing about a share, or whether it will turn out to be a rewarding investment over the long term.

So I always look at the quality of a business long before considering its yield.

Does it have a proven business model? Is there a large possible market for its products or services? Does it have some competitive advantage that can help it capture and retain a large part of that market at profitable pricing levels?

I also dig into things like a company’s balance sheet.

The debt at British American Tobacco and Vodafone is something that concerns me about both of them. Paying down debt can eat into a company’s ability to sustain dividends. Vodafone has previously cut its dividend, in part because of its debt load.

Bargains or value traps?

In the long term, I would hope that quality businesses improve in value.

But over the past five years, Vodafone has lost 53% of its value, British American Tobacco 25%, Phoenix 19%, and Legal & General 13%.

M&G is slightly less than four years old as an independent listed company, but its share price has shrunk 10% during that time.

Past performance is not an indicator of what will happen in future. Indeed, these cheaper prices work to my advantage if I want to buy such dividend shares and hold them.

That works for me as a long-term investor. But if I suddenly needed to sell shares that are deep in the red – like Vodafone over the past five years – I could end up losing more than I would have earned in dividends during those years.

That is why although I think some high-yield dividend shares really could turn out to be screaming bargains, I am not letting those yields distract me. Instead, my eye remains firmly on the prize… finding great companies selling for less than they are worth.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c., Legal & General Group Plc, M&g Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., M&g Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

I’m preparing for a stock market correction this autumn

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane isn't trying to time the next stock market correction. Instead, he's putting in the hours now to try…

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Growth Shares

Why the JD Sports share price could accelerate to 200p

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through the latest JD Sports Fashion results and explains why the outlook could help to materially boost…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing

These factors look set to drive the Next share price higher

| Kevin Godbold

Next is winning the online race and building an entrepreneurial business that looks set to drive earnings and the share…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

With the M&G dividend rising again, should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

M&G raised its dividend again this week, so shareholder Christopher Ruane explains why he'd be happy to buy more of…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing For Beginners

3 shares to buy that can benefit from rising interest rates

| Jon Smith

As the Bank of England meets again, Jon Smith highlights several shares he'd like to buy that aren't suffering the…

Read more »

Close up of manual worker's equipment at construction site without people.
Investing Articles

Why I think the Halma share price is a buying opportunity

| Stephen Wright

With the Halma share price falling, Stephen Wright sees a stock he'd buy as lower short-term M&A activity creates a…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Market Movers

FirstGroup shares are hot in 2023. Should I buy some?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

FirstGroup shares are in a strong uptrend at the moment thanks to strong results. Are they worth buying? Edward Sheldon…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Time for investors to consider this LSE giant for high passive income?

| Simon Watkins

With a 9% yield for high passive income generation, and bright core business prospects, is it time to buy this…

Read more »