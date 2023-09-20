Home » Investing Articles » When will the Rolls-Royce share price hit £4?

When will the Rolls-Royce share price hit £4?

The Rolls-Royce share price has flown past the £1 and £2 mark this year. Is the previous high of over £4 within reach any time soon?

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
| More on:
Grey Number 4 Stencil on Yellow Concrete Wall

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When new CEO Tufan Erginbilgic took the reins in January, the Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) share price was only 99p. Now, it’s up to 227p. 

It’s been a stunning rise that has made Erginbilgic look like a miracle worker. Under his leadership, the firm is the FTSE 100’s best performer this year and its market value has jumped from £8bn to £19bn. 

As impressed as I am to see the shares more than double, I’m interested to see if he can keep the good times rolling. If so, the previous share price of over £4 might be in reach. Here’s how long it might take to get there.

A problem jumps out at me immediately here, and it’s the firm’s valuation. The shares have been surging, sure, but it’s not based on big earnings. 

Earnings per share for 2022 was 1.89p and the forecast for 2023 is 8.36p. On a forward basis, that makes a price-to-earnings ratio of 27. That looks very high with FTSE 100 valuations as depressed as they are right now. It looks like there’s a lot of hope built into the price. 

To reach £4 a share at current earnings, the firm would need a P/E of 48. That’s as high as the most pricey of stocks. I don’t think reaching it is likely. 

Earnings uplift

So the £4 target will require increased earnings. How does Rolls-Royce look in this department?

Well, Erginbilgic might be the key. He was unafraid to ruffle a few feathers when he got the job and called the company a “burning platform”. His approach seems to be having the desired effect. Rolls smashed expectations in its first half. Some highlights:

  • H1 operating profit £660m-£680m (consensus: £328m)
  • H1 free cash flow £340m-£360m (consensus: £50m)
  • Full-year operating profit guidance £1.2bn-£1.4bn (consensus: £0.9bn)
  • Full-year free cash flow £0.9-£1.0bn (consensus: £732m)

The momentum looks good then, but can it continue? Are we looking at a terrific leader cementing Rolls-Royce’s status as an engineering powerhouse? Or did he just get lucky and come in at the right time?

Well, I’d say timing does play a part here. Rolls-Royce’s income was slashed during the pandemic when the aeroplanes its engines were fitted in weren’t flying. The end of lockdowns was always likely to see some uplift. 

Similarly, many cost-saving measures were brought in under the former boss. We’re seeing the result of that now, but most of the efficiency improvements have already been made.

The £4 mark

The firm’s order book looks strong, to be fair. Air India just placed a huge order for engines for its Airbus A350 fleet, and the order to replace the engines of the US’s B52 bombers was another that caught my eye.

These things could take years to push revenues up though. That’s just the nature of the business. And with supply chain issues plaguing the sector, it could take even longer than usual for strong orders to make a difference to the top and bottom line.

My answer then is that the £4 looks a long way off. I do own the shares and will continue to hold, but I won’t be expecting much growth from them in the near future.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

I’d buy 4,917 shares of this FTSE 100 bargain to target £1,000 a year in passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sets out how he could earn a four-figure passive income annually by investing more in this FTSE 100…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

With a 9.6% yield, are M&G shares the FTSE 100’s best income buy?

| Alan Oscroft

M&G shares gain a little after H1 figures beat expectations, and the interim dividend rises by 5%. Forecasts say there's…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Could the J D Wetherspoon dividend be about to come back?

| Christopher Ruane

As the pub chain gets set to announce its annual results in coming weeks, this writer explains why he thinks…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Should I disregard the Lloyds share price and focus on the 7% dividend yield? 

| Kevin Godbold

City analysts predict chunky increases ahead for the Lloyds dividend, so does it even matter what happens to the share…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Value Shares

3 reasons investors should consider buying Hargreaves Lansdown shares today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon believes Hargreaves Lansdown shares are undervalued right now and have the potential to provide attractive gains from here…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Why the Tesla share price has increased 1,230% since 2018 (and how to find the next Tesla)

| Stephen Wright

The Tesla share price has surged over the last five years. Stephen Wright looks at why and what investors should…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

How investors can target a £1,000 second income from saving £5 per day

| Simon Watkins

Choosing high-quality, high-yielding stocks can enable investors to make a second income of £1,000 a month from just £5 per…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Value Shares

Is Imperial Brands the best cheap stock on the FTSE 100?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE 100 stock has a price-to-earnings ratio of six and a dividend yield of 8.3%. Do these metrics make…

Read more »