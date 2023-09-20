Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £3k in Centrica shares 3 years ago here’s what I’d have today

If I’d invested £3k in Centrica shares 3 years ago here’s what I’d have today

Centrica shares have smashed the FTSE 100 performance norm in recent years, and they’re still climbing. But is there a danger of burnout?

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Buying Centrica (LSE: CNA) shares has been one of the best investment decisions of the last few years. Its share price performance chart is almost unique for a FTSE 100 stock, showing an uninterrupted upwards sweep since the start of 2020. 

The trend began with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the energy shock, and has carried on almost unchecked. Yet two things would make me think very hard before buying the British Gas owner’s shares today. 

Up, up and away

The first is that I’m always wary of coming to the party late, missing the fun but catching the hangover. I prefer to target cheap, out-of-favour shares. The second is that the share price chart seems to be spiking, which often happens in the late stages of a rally.

Centrica is up 5.8% in the last week and 20.5% over one month. Over one year, it’s up 113.54%. If I’d invested £3,000 three years ago, I’d be ecstatic. My money would have grown 303.98% to £12,119, minus trading charges. That’s a fabulous return but no guide to what’s going to happen next.

But I could be wrong to be so cautious. Trading at around 173p a share, Centrica is still way below its all-time high of almost 400p, which it brushed in September 2013. This suggests its shares have scope for further growth, as they’re still making up lost ground. They still look astonishingly cheap too, trading at just 5.8 times forecast earnings for 2023. This rally could have further to run.

Centrica is also a gas and oil producer, and even though it’s planning a low-carbon shift, it has still benefited from the latest oil price spike as Saudi Arabia’s production cuts drive Brent crude towards $100 a barrel.

Investors have also been encouraged by July’s first-half results, which showed pre-tax operating profit jumping from £1.3bn to £2.1bn. Statutory operating profits turned last year’s £1.1bn loss into a £6.5bn gain. 

A key thing is stopping me

Changes to the energy cap boosted British Gas Energy, whose profits soared 889% to £969m. However, that was a one-off, and the board doesn’t anticipate a repeat. That didn’t worry investors, who were too busy celebrating an interim dividend increase from 1p a share to 1.33p, and an extended share buyback programme, up £450m to £1bn.

In 2020, Centrica had net debt of £3bn. Today it holds net cash of around £2.4bn, which is quite a turnaround. I’m trying to find something to dislike about the stock, but I’m struggling. I suppose the yield is low for an energy producer, forecast to be just 2.34% in 2023, but that’s expected to edge up to 2.67% in 2024.

Yet another worry is that while revenues are expected to jump from £23.74bn in 2022 to £28.49bn in 2023, the growth won’t last. Markets expect a dip in 2024 to £25.99bn.

Energy prices are cyclical. If Saudi eases up on production cuts or the world slips into recession, Centrica shares may give up some of their gains. Or at least, grow more slowly.

Today, though, they’re on fire yet I still think I’ve left it too late to buy them. Instead, I’ll carry on hunting for shares the market hates. There are plenty to choose from today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Is it time to pile in to HSBC Holdings shares?

| Kevin Godbold

A stunning yield above 8% and robust forecast dividend increases ahead make HSBC Holdings shares worth consideration now.

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

2 FTSE growth stocks I’d put £1,000 in today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

These FTSE growth stocks have been hit hard during the 2022 correction. But the latest figures suggest better times are…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Should I be rushing to buy these 2 FTSE 250 stocks?

| Charlie Keough

FTSE 250 stocks are a great way for investors to gain exposure to the UK market. Here, this Fools explores…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

At a 36% discount, is this the best FTSE 100 value stock right now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about a large-cap value stock he's found hiding in plain sight that's sitting at a 36% discount…

Read more »

Sunrise over Earth
Investing Articles

“My top emerging markets stock is…”

| The Motley Fool Staff

Emerging markets can represent decent 'hunting ground' for potentially outsized gains. British investors can get exposure through certain UK and…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

9% yields! 3 FTSE 100 dividend stocks to buy while they’re cheap?

| Alan Oscroft

These dividend stocks offer the biggest cash payments in the whole of the FTSE 100. But their share prices are…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares the FTSE 100’s best buy?

| Alan Oscroft

Even after their surge, Rolls-Royce shares still look cheap by growth stock standards. Should I buy some before they climb…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Can the HSBC share price hit new heights? Here’s what the charts say

| Dr. James Fox

The HSBC share price has been an index star, rising 18% over the past 12 months. Dr James Fox explores…

Read more »