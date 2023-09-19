Home » Investing Articles » Down 44%, is the Keywords Studios share price a brilliant bargain?

Down 44%, is the Keywords Studios share price a brilliant bargain?

On paper, the Keywords Studios share price looks like it could be too cheap to ignore. But does the threat posed by AI still make it too risky to buy?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Artificial intelligence (or AI) has been one of the investing buzzwords of 2023. It’s supercharged the share prices of blue-chip tech stocks like Nvidia and Tesla, but there have also been casualties. Keywords Studios (LSE:KWS) is one company whose share price has dropped off a cliff.

At £15.10 per share, the company — which provides technical and creative support to the video games industry — has sunk 44% in value since 1 January.

Keywords provides services to some of the world’s biggest games developers. It supplies visual and audio content, checks for software glitches, provides player support, and translates and localises products for different markets.

The big question facing the company is: why would a games studios pay Keywords to do any of this, when generative AI could do it much more cheaply and quickly?

There’s more to this than meets the eye, however.

Still impressing

Despite a recent weakening in consumer spending, demand for video games has remained robust. This has in turn continued to power demand for Keywords Studios’ services.

Revenues at the firm rose 19.4% in the six months to June, to €383.5m, latest financials showed. This was up 10.4% on an organic basis, a result that pushed adjusted earnings to €77.3m, a 10.3% year-on-year improvement.

I first bought Keywords shares to make money from the booming games industry. It’s a market in which it has a proven track record of success (sales have more than doubled since 2019). And it is one which is tipped for further sustained growth, as the graph below shows.

Predicted growth in the global video games industry.
Source: World Economic Forum

And with a market share in mid-single-digit percentages, the firm has plenty of room for growth. So should I increase my holdings in the business?

The AI threat

As an investor I need to weigh up the threat posed by generative AI to Keywords Studios versus the opportunity of increasing entertainment software demand.

On the plus side, the company is investing heavily in AI itself to exploit this tech revolution. And it is so far making a successful foray into this new frontier. The firm has three divisions that use machine thinking to test software, localise content, and provide player support.

However, it’s far from certain that its customers will still want to use Keywords’ services instead of doing these tasks themselves. What’s more, even if volumes hold up, the cost to serve that Keywords enjoys on certain projects may steadily decline as technology improves efficiency.

The verdict

So to answer my earlier question: is the Keywords Studios share price too cheap to miss?

City analysts reckon earnings will rise 1% in 2023, leaving the company trading on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15.3 times. This is far below the company’s long-term historical average close to 30 times. But of course it hasn’t faced a challenge quite like that posed by AI in years gone by.

As machine learning and thinking becomes more advanced, big trouble could be coming down the line at Keywords. But on the other hand, business volumes could rise as AI makes games more sophisticated and raises development requirements in other areas. It’s just too early to say.

At this point, I’m happy to cling to my Keywords shares. But I won’t be adding to my position just yet, even at current prices.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Keywords Studios Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Charticle

Is the BT share price undervalued? Here’s what the charts say

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at three different charts to try and understand whether the BT share price is good…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

British American Tobacco shares: reasons to buy vs reasons to avoid

| Michael Que

Everyone seems to love British American Tobacco shares for their cheap price and strong dividends, but is there more under…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d aim for a million in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer sets out the steps in a practical plan he believes could help him aim for a million using…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

If I’d bought BP shares 3 years ago, would I have cleaned up?

| Christopher Ruane

Over the past three years, investing in BP shares has been very lucrative. Why didn't this writer buy then --…

Read more »

A couple celebrating moving in to a new home
Investing Articles

Does the Kingfisher share price have further to fall?

| Christopher Ruane

The Kingfisher share price may look like a bargain. But Christopher Ruane isn't convinced that now's the time for him…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Growth Shares

Ocado Group shares are up 80% in 3 months. Was I wrong about the stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith swallows his pride and explains why Ocado Group shares have shot higher recently, but why investors need to…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

The Hargreaves Lansdown dividend is up again! Is it time to buy the shares?

| Kevin Godbold

Cracking results from Hargreaves Lansdown and a strong dividend record make the shares worth investors' consideration now.

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

2 cheap dividend shares I’d buy for long-term passive income!

| Royston Wild

I'm hoping to use any surplus cash I have to buy top dividend stocks. These two UK shares are near…

Read more »