Home » Investing Articles » Up 62% in 1 year! Why is the Games Workshop share price on fire?

Up 62% in 1 year! Why is the Games Workshop share price on fire?

The Games Workshop share price exploded higher at the end of last week and has now more than trebled over the past five years.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Games Workshop (LSE: GAW) share price surged 10.5% on Friday 15 September after the miniature wargames specialist released an excellent trading update.

Now at 11,500p, the stock is only a couple of quid off its all-time high. And after a 213% rise, it’s the best-performing share in the FTSE 250 over five years. Across a decade, it has turned a £1,000 investment into around £14,000.

That’s not including dividends, of which there have been many along the way. Include those and the total 10-year return from £1k rises to around £23,000!

What has been fuelling this dramatic rise? And should I buy more shares?

Trading update

In its latest announcement, the Nottingham-based company said that trading for the three months to 27 August was well ahead of its expectations. Revenue jumped around 14% from the same period last year, to £121m, while pre-tax profit is expected to be 46% higher at £57m. Licensing revenue doubled to approximately £6m.

The figurine maker, which launched the 10th edition of its Warhammer 40,000 Leviathan set during the quarter, said the strong performance was “driven by healthy growth across all channels”.

As a result, the company declared a dividend of 50p per share. This takes its dividends declared so far this financial year to £1.95 per share, up from £1.20 per share at the same point last year.

Incredible fundamentals

The shares continue to rise alongside the company’s profitable growth. Revenue of £221m in FY 2018 had more than doubled to £471m by last year. Its net profit also more than doubled over the same period, going from £59.5m to £135m.

Its median return on capital employed over the last five years is 66%. This high figure shows the business is doing a fantastic job of generating profits from its capital.

Plus, its balance sheet is immaculate, partly because it doesn’t engage in debt-fuelled acquisitions. It doesn’t need to, as it develops its own intellectual property based on its endless, imaginary worlds and cast of characters.

Looking forward, I think the planned Warhammer films in partnership with Amazon Studios could bring many more fans into its fantasy-world ecosystem.

Will I add to my holding?

Games Workshop currently sports a market cap of £3.8bn. If the share price momentum continues, it’ll be a FTSE 100 firm before too long. And I’d say a welcome addition too, given its quirky and unique characteristics.

Still, trading at around 26 times this year’s forecast earnings, the stock is quite pricey. Any setbacks to growth, earnings or its licensing deal with Amazon could knock the shares quite badly.

Plus, it should be remembered that the company operates in a niche market, albeit a very profitable one. The firm repeatedly highlights this: “We understand that what we make may not appeal to everyone“.

So we don’t know when the firm could max out its market opportunity and encounter growth obstacles. Personally, I expect the company to continue growing profitably for many years, exploiting opportunities in Asia and elsewhere. But that’s not guaranteed.

Nevertheless, I’m a big believer in adding to my winners, and this growth stock has certainly been one of those. So I’m open to increasing my holding. I’m just waiting for an appropriate dip in the share price to make my move.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com and Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Up 224%, has the Centrica share price hit boiling point?

| Dr. James Fox

The Centrica share price just keeps getting stronger. But has it gone too far, and could investors get burned? Dr…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

Is the Tesco share price oversold or overpriced?

| Dr. James Fox

The Tesco share price has outperformed the index over the past 12 months. Dr James Fox explores whether it's still…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: is this a rare chance to get richer? Here’s what the charts say

| Dr. James Fox

The UK stock market is still recovering from a correction earlier in the year. So, is this a rare chance…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Is the premium Arm share price warranted?

| Dr. James Fox

Does the Arm share price deserve to be be trading at a premium following its post-IPO surge last week. Dr…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Is the BAE share price ‘locked on’ for further returns?

| Dr. James Fox

The BAE share price has gone from strength to strength on the back of the Ukraine conflict. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

8.5% yield and oversold! Here’s why I’m buying Legal & General shares

| Dr. James Fox

Legal & General shares have underperformed the market this year. Dr James Fox explains why fortunes may change for this…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s net worth hits $123bn! Here’s one strategy we can all copy

| Dr. James Fox

Warren Buffett is among the most successful investors of all time. Dr James Fox takes a closer look at one…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

My 3 best-performing FTSE 100 stocks in 2023

| Ben McPoland

The UK's blue-chip index may not have performed strongly since the turn of the year but these FTSE 100 stocks…

Read more »