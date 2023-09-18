Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Phoenix Group shares for the massive 9.7% dividend?

Should I buy Phoenix Group shares for the massive 9.7% dividend?

Phoenix Group shares have had a poor few years. But after H1 results, are shareholders now in line for years of big dividends?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Are Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE: PHNX) shares among the FTSE 100‘s best buys for passive income right now? They could well be.

The forecast dividend yield stands at a huge 9.7%. And H1 results released on 18 September boost my confidence in it.

For the half, the firm will pay a dividend of 26p per share, up 5% from the 2022 interim. The same hike in the final payment would pretty much hit that 9.7% target.

Undervalued

Phoenix Group shares have had a tough patch, down 18% in five years. Since a high just before the pandemic, we’re looking at a 32% fall.

Big dividend yields like this often come from weak sentiment. If we’re all confident that we’d pocket a steady 9.7% year after year, we’d rush out and buy the shares, right?

That would push the price up, the yield down, and we’d get back to average valuations.

So it looks like the market fears for the future of the Phoenix Group dividend. But I think the market has got it wrong.

Cash flow

The first half of 2023 saw a “106% year-on-year increase in H1 incremental new business long-term cash generation to £885m“. That might sound like a bit of a convoluted measure. But it’s talking about twice the cash, and that can’t be bad.

Overall cash flow is down a bit though. After posting £950m for the first half of 2022, Phoenix managed £898m this time.

But that seems pretty good to me in a year that’s put a lot of pressure on the insurance sector. Phoenix’s speciality of acquiring and running closed life and pension funds looks fairly robust.

And the company says it’s “now confident of delivering at the top-end of our £1.3bn-£1.4bn target range for the year“.

High inflation

The board reckons we should be on for sustained positive net fund flows from 2024 onwards. But there has to be a chance that could go off the rails between now and then.

Inflation and interest rates have to be the biggest risks, as they could erode the value of the firm’s assets.

And Phoenix didn’t actually make a profit last year. In fact, we saw a £1.76bn loss after tax. That’s a statutory IFRS figure though, and the company put its adjusted pre-tax operating profit at a positive £1.25bn.

So we have a company on the verge of a return to IFRS profits, hopefully. But the big investing firms might stay away until they can see a solid earnings that look consistent. They really don’t like short-term uncertainty.

Private investor

I reckon that can give private investors an edge, if we look to the long term. For me, the insurance sector (and finance as a whole) looks super-cheap right now. Insurance is, after all, often cyclical. And I much prefer to buy near the bottom of a cycle than the top.

I already hold insurance shares, but Phoenix is one of my top candidates for my next passive income buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

2 top growth stocks I think could be massive long-term winners

| Ben McPoland

Our writer thinks these two exciting US-listed growth stocks could generate market-thumping returns over the next decade and beyond.

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds share price the best bargain in the FTSE 100? 

| Simon Watkins

Down 20% this year, but with great H1 results and international expansion plans, the Lloyds’ share price looks to be…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Is the Kodal Minerals share price about to rocket?

| Kevin Godbold

Is it time to speculate on the Kodal Minerals share price as funding hopefully draws closer for its Mali lithium…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Retirement Articles

How to use a Stocks and Shares ISA to retire early

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

One of the most attractive features of the Stocks and Shares ISA is that money can be accessed at any…

Read more »

Hand of a mature man opening a safety deposit box.
Dividend Shares

2 dividend stocks yielding above 7% that aren’t banks or miners

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks at some lower-profile choices of dividend stocks to include in a portfolio with above-average dividend yields.

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

No savings? I’d use these methods to build passive income that could serve me a lifetime!

| Charlie Keough

Building a passive income with zero savings may seem difficult. But this Fool is confident by adopting these methods he…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

Are 2023’s cheap shares a rare chance to get richer?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian highlights how unpleasant market corrections give investors the rare opportunity to potentially lock in higher returns with cheap…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d buy 35 shares a week of this FTSE 100 stock for £1k passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The FTSE 100 is full of lucrative dividend stocks with chunky payouts, thanks to all the recent volatility. Here’s one…

Read more »