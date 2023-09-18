Home » Investing Articles » Putting £25,000 into Greggs shares could have made me a millionaire!

Putting £25,000 into Greggs shares could have made me a millionaire!

Christopher Ruane reflects on the stellar long-term track record of Greggs shares — and considers the lessons for his portfolio now.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

How much would I have needed to invest in baker Greggs (LSE: GRG) 30 years ago to become a millionaire? The answer is slightly less than £25,000. If I had spent that amount on Greggs’ shares back then, my stake would now be worth over a million pounds – and I would have also earned some dividends along the way!

Could there still be an opportunity for me to buy Greggs shares today?

Plus, what lessons might I learn from the history of Greggs shares when looking for other potential brilliant performers to add to my portfolio?

Long-term outlook appears strong

A timeframe of 30 years might sound long. But as a long-term investor, I tend to think in decades or years, not months or weeks. That gives investments more time to show their potential.

I think Greggs helps demonstrate the benefit of long-term investing in practice.

Thirty years ago it was a promising provincial bakery chain that was expanding quickly and had a simple, good-value menu customers appreciated. Buying into it then and largely forgetting my investment while giving the business model time to prove itself on a larger stage could have proven a very lucrative move.

But past performance is not necessarily a guide to what will happen in future. The larger a business grows, the harder it can be for it to replicate the sort of rapid growth associated with early-stage companies.

Greggs shares continue to perform strongly and have moved up 130% in the past five years. High costs and shifts in working patterns could pose a threat to profits though.

For now, I have no plans to buy as the valuation is a bit rich for my taste, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 19. Then again, quality companies are often priced for success. So far, Greggs has delivered in spades.

Looking for the Greggs of tomorrow

Although Greggs has performed very strongly over the past 30 years, many other shares did not. That is why I always keep my portfolio diversified.

There have been wobbles along the way too. The shares lost more than half their value in a few months in 2020, for example. Being a long-term investor requires resilience and the ability to stay focused on the investment case that led to buying a share in the first place, rather than emotions thrown up by volatile markets.

I reckon some growing UK businesses today could turn out to have a track record like Greggs, 30 years from now.

To find them, I am taking inspiration from some of the things that have helped Greggs do so well in three decades. It responds to a clear, sizeable market need, but has unique products that help give it pricing power. Its strategy is focused and uncomplicated. It has proven that it can grow profits, not just revenues.

If the price falls to a more attractive level, I would be willing to add the shares to my portfolio. Meanwhile, I am looking for the sorts of fast-growing companies that could turn out to show similar success in the period Greggs has shown.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Should I buy Phoenix Group shares for the massive 9.7% dividend?

| Alan Oscroft

Phoenix Group shares have had a poor few years. But after H1 results, are shareholders now in line for years…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

2 top growth stocks I think could be massive long-term winners

| Ben McPoland

Our writer thinks these two exciting US-listed growth stocks could generate market-thumping returns over the next decade and beyond.

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds share price the best bargain in the FTSE 100? 

| Simon Watkins

Down 20% this year, but with great H1 results and international expansion plans, the Lloyds’ share price looks to be…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Is the Kodal Minerals share price about to rocket?

| Kevin Godbold

Is it time to speculate on the Kodal Minerals share price as funding hopefully draws closer for its Mali lithium…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Retirement Articles

How to use a Stocks and Shares ISA to retire early

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

One of the most attractive features of the Stocks and Shares ISA is that money can be accessed at any…

Read more »

Hand of a mature man opening a safety deposit box.
Dividend Shares

2 dividend stocks yielding above 7% that aren’t banks or miners

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks at some lower-profile choices of dividend stocks to include in a portfolio with above-average dividend yields.

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

No savings? I’d use these methods to build passive income that could serve me a lifetime!

| Charlie Keough

Building a passive income with zero savings may seem difficult. But this Fool is confident by adopting these methods he…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

Are 2023’s cheap shares a rare chance to get richer?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian highlights how unpleasant market corrections give investors the rare opportunity to potentially lock in higher returns with cheap…

Read more »