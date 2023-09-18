Home » Investing Articles » Retirement Articles » How to use a Stocks and Shares ISA to retire early

How to use a Stocks and Shares ISA to retire early

One of the most attractive features of the Stocks and Shares ISA is that money can be accessed at any time. This makes it a powerful early retirement tool.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The tax savings benefits of the Stocks and Shares ISA are often talked about. But what’s less commonly discussed is the fact that, unlike with pensions, money can be withdrawn from these ISAs at any time.

This feature shouldn’t be overlooked. By building up a large amount of wealth within a Stocks and Shares ISA could potentially lead to retire early.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Retirement flexibility

The age at which we can access our personal pensions (eg SIPPs) is currently 55. But in the years ahead, the age is set to rise to 57 in 2028 and, potentially, 58 in 2034.

But what if we don’t want to wait until the age of 57 or 58 to retire? Well, this is where a Stocks and Shares ISA could help.

Building up a stack of wealth within an ISA can potentially retire at whatever age they want to, whether that’s 55, 50, or earlier. That’s because the money can be accessed any time.

Building up wealth

Now, building up a substantial amount of wealth within an ISA account is easier said than done. This is due to the fact that the annual allowance is only £20,000.

But there are two strategies that can make all the difference. The first is starting to save into an ISA early. Contributing to an ISA for 15-20 years, for example, is likely to build impressive wealth over time.

The second is investing in the stock market. Over the long term, it tends to provide investors with returns of around 7-10% a year. So it can grow wealth significantly over the long run.

Putting these two strategies together, I calculate that if an investor was to contribute £1,000 per month (£12,000 per year) to an ISA from the age of 35, and they generated a return of 8% per year through the stock market, they could have built over £550,000 by 55.

This should be more than enough to last until their pension kicks in a few years later.

Investing properly

It’s worth noting that to generate these kinds of returns from the stock market, a decent investment strategy is needed. Owning one or two shares isn’t going to cut it.

The key to generating strong returns from the stock market is investing in at least 15-20 high-quality companies. These should be in a range of industries including technology, healthcare, financials, and consumer goods.

By diversifying capital across different companies and sectors like this, an investor can give themselves a good chance of achieving returns that are in line with, or even above, the market.

How can an investor find high-quality companies? Well, some things to look for include a strong competitive advantage, plenty of growth potential, a high level of profitability, and a reasonable valuation.

Looking for more stock market investing tips? You can find plenty right here at The Motley Fool.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Retirement Articles

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

3 dirt cheap UK shares I’d buy for my SIPP in 2023

| Alan Oscroft

Whether I buy them in an ISA or a SIPP, I look for the same value UK shares. Right now,…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

I’d aim to retire early by spending £120 a week on UK shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he could use a combination of regular saving and long-term investment to try and bring forward…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Retirement Articles

If I invested £3 a day in UK stocks and got 8% a year I could have £750k at retirement

| Harvey Jones

UK stocks are a brilliant way to build retirement wealth because they offer me potential capital growth and dividend income,…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Is Diageo the ultimate retirement stock?

| Kevin Godbold

Premium alcoholic drinks maker Diageo has an impressive financial record, but the stock has issues worth careful consideration.

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

Is Unilever the ultimate retirement stock?

| Kevin Godbold

Unilever’s valuation is lower than it was and the dividend is attractive. But are the risks worth taking for retirement…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

No pension at 50? I’d build my retirement on these 2 world-class FTSE dividend stocks

| Harvey Jones

I reckon high-yielding FTSE 100 dividend stocks are a terrific way of generating income for my retirement. I'd start with…

Read more »

Mature friends at a dinner party
Investing Articles

No pension at 50? Here’s how I’d aim to build a £500k retirement pot

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon explains what he'd do to target a sizeable pension pot if he'd left it quite late to start.…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

Here’s how investing in UK stocks could help me retire rich as inflation soars

| Royston Wild

Buying UK stocks can be a top investing tactic during times of high inflation like these. And this research carried…

Read more »