Home » Investing Articles » Are 2023’s cheap shares a rare chance to get richer?

Are 2023’s cheap shares a rare chance to get richer?

Zaven Boyrazian highlights how unpleasant market corrections give investors the rare opportunity to potentially lock in higher returns with cheap shares.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s no secret that buying high-quality, cheap shares is a proven strategy for building wealth. Yet considering the pretty lacklustre performance of UK stock market indices of late, it’s understandable for investors to be discouraged.

In the last 12 months, the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 seem to be going nowhere, while the FTSE AIM 100 is still heading firmly downwards.

But despite what this surface-level picture suggests, things are slowly getting better. Inflation has almost halved since March and, subsequently, economic forecasts anticipate the UK remains on track to avoid a recession.

Typically, market recoveries follow an exponential curve. That means they start off dead slow before gradually accelerating into a new full-blown bull market. And while it’s difficult to know where we currently are on this curve, looking at the flagship indices suggests there’s still plenty of recovery progress to go.

A once-in-a-decade chance?

Severe downward stock market corrections aren’t typically on an investor’s wish list. After all, it’s hardly a pleasant experience to watch a portfolio consistently tumble for weeks, or even months. Yet history has repeatedly shown that tremendous long-term wealth can be unlocked during periods of heightened uncertainty.

Volatility breeds panic, even among experienced investors seeking to minimise losses, either for themselves or on behalf of clients. But, consequently, this leads to top-notch stocks, even those unaffected by macroeconomic challenges, getting sold off. And suddenly, almost everything starts to look cheap.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has a reputation for buying high-quality shares when they’re trading firmly below their intrinsic value. And there’s a reason why the last two years have been his most active buying periods since the 2008 financial crisis.

There are always cheap shares for investors to capitalise on, even in a bull market. But finding such opportunities is made significantly easier when everyone is busy making panic-driven dumb decisions.

And while it’s hard to forget these unpleasant periods, they’re actually pretty rare. In fact, since the 1980s, there have only been five massive downturns, including the most recent one. That works out to an average of one every eight years.

Capitalising on bargains

Looking at the FTSE 250, the index has historically delivered total annual returns of around 11% since its inception. That’s a pretty solid gain. And while these have come with some significant volatility, investing £500 a month for 10 years at this rate translates into a portfolio worth roughly £108,500 when starting from scratch.

However, 2023 is still providing investors with the opportunity to snatch up top-notch companies at bargain prices. Carefully selecting the best of these stocks could position a portfolio to deliver significantly more than this historical average. Even if it results in just an extra 2%, that’s enough to add another £13,500 of wealth over the same period.

Investing has its risks, even when pursuing cheap shares. In some cases, a mass exodus from even a mature industry leader could be justified. And investors must do their due diligence before committing to any investment. Otherwise a portfolio will likely fail to live up to expectations. It may even end up destroying wealth by accident.

Discipline is key to success. And when executed correctly, a stock-picking strategy surrounding undervalued companies can be immensely lucrative.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d buy 35 shares a week of this FTSE 100 stock for £1k passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The FTSE 100 is full of lucrative dividend stocks with chunky payouts, thanks to all the recent volatility. Here’s one…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

I’d drip-feed £250 a month into the FTSE 250 to try and retire in style

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying index funds tracking the FTSE 250 could lead to a multi-million-pound portfolio in the long run, drastically improving retirement…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price: are we nearing the peak?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Rolls-Royce share price is finally heading back in the right direction. But can this momentum be maintained, or will…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 quality ETFs I’d buy today to kickstart a Stocks & Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland takes a look at two investments he'd consider making right now to get a new Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Up 62% in 1 year! Why is the Games Workshop share price on fire?

| Ben McPoland

The Games Workshop share price exploded higher at the end of last week and has now more than trebled over…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Up 224%, has the Centrica share price hit boiling point?

| Dr. James Fox

The Centrica share price just keeps getting stronger. But has it gone too far, and could investors get burned? Dr…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

Is the Tesco share price oversold or overpriced?

| Dr. James Fox

The Tesco share price has outperformed the index over the past 12 months. Dr James Fox explores whether it's still…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: is this a rare chance to get richer? Here’s what the charts say

| Dr. James Fox

The UK stock market is still recovering from a correction earlier in the year. So, is this a rare chance…

Read more »